Delete this Windows 10 update NOW, Microsoft issues fresh warning

Microsoft is having a torrid time with its most recent Windows 10 update. This latest download, known as KB4535996, appears to be wreaking havoc on PCs – with some computers crashing and others experiencing the blue screen of death.

As well as these glaring issues, Windows 10 users have also reported frame drops when playing games and problems with the File Explorer and Task Manager continuously crashing. Microsoft released the new software in a bid to fix a slew of previous issues in the operating system which related to PC battery life, Windows Search, printer settings and more.

However, it seems that plenty of users are getting a swathe of unwanted problems once it’s downloaded on to their PCs.

Forums are full of complaints with one user saying: “Since I installed this update, my computer crashes multiple times a day. I get a different error message each time. Very frustrating.”

Whist another vented their frustration by saying: “Newest update KB4535996 is crashing machines. Makes the machines lock up and blue screen at log in screens. Not able to get into any safe mode and uninstall this update.”