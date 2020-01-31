Delta will replace ‘toxic’ flight attendant uniforms after employees sue clothing maker Lands’ End

Delta Air Lines plans to launch a new uniform program for its flight attendants and some airport customer service agents amid complaints that the previous uniforms have caused serious medical problems.

Hundreds of Delta employees have sued the uniform maker, Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based Lands´ End, claiming the garb was ‘toxic’, causing skin rashes, breathing difficulties and other medical problems.

The lawsuits claim that the chemicals and finishes used to create high-stretch, wrinkle- and stain-resistant, waterproof, anti-static and deodorizing garments for the uniforms led to employees´ health problems.

‘We value our partnership with Delta and are pleased to continue to work with them to supply safe, innovative uniforms that meet their program needs,’ Lands’ End said in a statement Thursday.

The company said each uniform it supplies ‘undergoes rigorous testing at independent labs to ensure that the garments meet or exceed the strictest global standards.’

Delta introduced the uniforms in 2018, replacing ones that were dated going back a dozen years.

The replacements, created by fashion designer Zac Posen, in an attempt by the carrier at being stylish, but drew concerns of long-term health effects after from employees who had been wearing them for about 18 months.

The Atlanta-based carrier now says it ‘plans on using this opportunity to identify more sustainable textile practices, taking greater control of the production process and offering employee a greater choice of standards.’

New uniforms going forward, Delta says, will carry the ‘OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100’ label, the highest standard in the textile industry for chemical testing.

Delta plans to launch new uniforms in late 2021 and said in the interim, employees will be offered new uniform choices in addition to alternate options already permitted.

Delta said it plans to provide updates to its existing uniform in the interim.

‘At Delta, our people are the foundation for our success. In response to our employees, we´ve taken steps over the past few months to address feedback received about the uniform, including offering alternative garments, hiring fabric experts, and conducting comprehensive chemical testing,’ Ekrem Dimbiloglu, director of Delta’s New Uniform Program, said in a statement.

‘This is a big decision, but we side with our people, and we are making a change.’

Delta has more than 60,000 uniformed workers worldwide.