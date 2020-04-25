Dementia warning: The dizzy sign of Alzheimer’s disease – are you at risk?

DEMENTIA symptoms include memory loss, difficulty concentrating, and having slower thoughts. But, you could also be at risk of Alzheimer’s disease if you often have this sign that makes you feel dizzy.

Dementia is the name given to a group of symptoms linked to an ongoing decline in brain function. You could be at risk of the neurodegenerative condition if you often feel disorientated.

There are a number of different types of dementia, and the most common in the UK is Alzheimer’s disease. Diagnosing the condition early could help to slow down the condition’s progress. You could be at risk of dementia if you often feel dizzy and disorientated, it’s been claimed. Difficulty remembering how you got somewhere could be one of the first warning signs of dementia, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International.

Some patients also struggle to differentiate between nighttime and daytime, it added. Dementia could also lead to forgetting where an individual lives, or struggling to find your way home. But, every patient is different, and certain symptoms reveal themselves in different ways. You should consider speaking to a doctor if disorientation is affecting your everyday life.

“Every person is unique and dementia affects people differently – no two people will have symptoms that develop in exactly the same way,” it said. “An individual’s personality, general health and social situation are all important factors in determining the impact of dementia on him or her. “The most common signs are memory loss and the loss of practical abilities, which can lead to withdrawal from work or social activities.

“We sometimes forget the day of the week or where we are going but people with dementia can become lost in familiar places such as the road they live in, forget where they are or how they got there, and not know how to get back home.” Difficulty with language could also be a warning sign of dementia, it added. While it’s normal to occasionally forget the right word, a dementia patient can forget simple words. Other warning signs include problems keeping track of things, changes in personality, and poor judgement.

There’s no certain way to prevent dementia from developing, but there are ways to lower your risk, said the NHS. Eating a healthy, balanced diet should help to lower your chances of developing dementia. It’s also important to do enough exercise. Everyone should aim to do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity every week. There are around 850,000 people in the UK with dementia, and the condition affects one in every six people over 80 years old.