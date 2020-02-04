Democratic presidential candidates scramble to put the Iowa fiasco behind them

Democratic presidential candidates put their own inexact spin on the Iowa caucuses Tuesday morning as they headed to campaign events across New Hampshire – after a snafu threw one of the nation’s premier political events into chaos.

The Iowa Democratic party had yet to release a count, saying it will put out results ‘as soon as possible,’ with the state party chair saying he had every indication ‘that our systems were secure and there was not a cyber security intrusion.’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts spoke almost as soon as she landed in New Hampshire – the next big battleground on the political calendar – declaring herself satisfied with her performance after flying direct from Des Moines.

‘When I left Iowa, I said it was too close to call, and it still is, but I feel good,’ she told reporters. ‘It is good to be in New Hampshire.’ She declared her own organization, with hundreds already deployed across the country, up to the task.

‘This is an organization that is built for the long haul,’ she said.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who declared himself ‘victorious’ and said his backers ‘shocked the nation’ in a Monday night speech continued to talk up his performance, which he called ‘phenomenal.’

‘They said we shouldn’t even be here. And now, here we are, in the position that we are in, coming into New Hampshire for what we think will be another historic night a week from today,’ he said, referencing Tuesday’s first-in-the-nation primary.

Buttigieg was the first of his rivals to wake up and do an early TV interview, speaking to CBS. He had a morning event set for Manchester. Elizabeth Warren had an event planned in Keene, Biden had one set for Nashua, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had an evening rally on tap in Manchester.

After Sanders released his own results putting him on top in the areas where his staff did a count, Buttigieg put out his own information. It showed him getting 28 per cent of state delegate equivalents in Iowa, which would be a strong showing – but did not reveal whether another candidates did better and who did worse.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said in Manchester that ‘we know that we did incredibly well’ in Iowa.

‘We won a bunch of precincts and delegates, places we didn’t expect to win and we’re feeling good,’ Klobuchar added.

Former Vice President Joe Biden rolled out the endorsement of Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of the late John F. Kennedy and who President Barack Obama named ambassador to Japan.

Kennedy called Biden the Democratic Party’s ‘best bet to win the White House, keep the gains we made in the House, and put the Senate in play.’

Andrew Yang, whose campaign slogan is M.A.T.H., stopped short of trying to massage the numbers absent information, with his supporters not reaching a 15 per cent viability threshold in some precincts.

‘We’re very excited to get results like the rest of the country,’ said Yang.

There are 21 campaign events scheduled for the Democratic contenders – including Tulsi Gabbard and Deval Patrick – on Tuesday throughout the state, according to a New Hampshire candidate tracker.

Buttigieg emerged in a Nashua, N.H., coffee shop – no doubt need the jolt of caffeine after the late night of waiting for results. He had a cup of joe with Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess.

And he was optimistic results from Iowa would be in Tuesday although he declined to answer a question from reporters with him about whether it was premature to declare himself the winner.

‘Well, I think it’s safe to say no one in the country is more impatient than I am to hear the official results from the party, but we’ve also put out the results that we’ve got from over 1,200 districts our precinct organization reported based on the procedure that they were trained to do. And based on that, it was a phenomenal night for us,’ he told CBS This Morning on Tuesday.

Buttigieg declared himself the winner in Iowa after technical glitches and snafus prevented the state party from announcing any caucus results Monday night.

He had declared Monday his his caucus-night speech.

‘We don’t know all of the results. But we do know that by the time it’s all said and done, Iowa: you have shocked the nation. Because by all indications we are going on to New Hampshire victorious,’ Buttigieg told cheering supporters – in the kind of statement that might ordinarily follow a strong measure of public information.

Instead there was no official result in any form, and the Iowa Democratic Party rushed out a statement promising that they had not been hacked and would now be using paper results with a count which will stretch into daylight on Tuesday morning.

Bernie Sanders’ campaign sent out numbers from ’40 percent of precincts in Iowa’ that showed the Vermont senator bested Buttigieg and took first place in the three ways the votes are being counted: the initial tally of supporters for each candidate, the tally after alignment – since candidates who don’t get 15 per cent of a caucus site can’t get delegates – and the percent share of delegates earned.

‘We recognize that this does not replace the full data from the Iowa Democratic Party, but we believe firmly that our supporters worked too hard for too long to have the results of that work delayed,’ said Jeff Weaver, the Sanders 2020 campaign adviser.

Joe Biden’s campaign issued a letter from its lawyers warning that the results could not be trusted – but did not say how they believed they had performed.

But Buttigieg, a Harvard and Oxford-educated former McKinsey management consultant who was a Naval Reserve intelligence officer in Afghanistan, swept in with a move of extraordinary daring.

He told his supporters in Des Moines they had started a movement. ‘You joined your names to say that the time has come to turn the page and join a new chapter in America,’ he told them.

‘With hope in our heart and fire in our bellies we are going on to New Hampshire, on to the nomination and on to chart a new course for this nation we love!’ he said.

He spoke at a made-for-TV victory celebration, with supporters cheering on an elevated platform. All it was lacking was evidence from state party officials that he had won the most support.

‘No results have been released,’ noted CNN’s Anderson Cooper after his network aired Buttigieg’s speech.

Buttigieg, 38, had performed well in many state precincts, including one on the Drake University campus nearby where he held his rally – although he trailed Sen. Elizabeth Warren on the first ballot.

His remarks followed other Democrats who tried to put the best face on the night, but in a far more restrained form.

‘The Iowa Democratic Party is working to get these results – to get them straight,’ said Biden at his own caucus-night party.

‘We’re going to walk out of here with our share of delegates,’ saying he didn’t know exactly,’ he said, hedging. He said indications are that ‘it’s going to be close.’

‘We don’t know exactly what it is yet, but we feel good about where we are,’ said Biden.

Klobuchar also found ways to express optimism absent any pubic information about how she fared.

‘We know there’s delays but we know one thing. We are punching above our weight. My heart is full tonight,’ she said at a rally outside Des Moines.

‘Somehow and some way I’m going to get on a plane to New Hampshire,’ she said.

Klobuchar declared: ‘We have beaten the odds every step of the way.’

Sanders, who surged in polls in the run-up to the caucuses, also held back.

‘Let me begin by stating that I imagine, have a strong feeling that at some point the results will be announced,’ he said.

‘And when those results are announced, I have a good feeling we’re going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa.’

The fiasco unfolded after caucusing around the state started at 7pm Central Standard Time. Three hours later, not a single precinct’s results were officially in.

‘We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results. In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report,’ Iowa Democratic Party Communications Director Mandy McClure said in a statement. ‘This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion.’

The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results,’ McClure added. Earlier, other Iowa officials had pointed a finger at the app.

Des Moines County Chair Tom Courtney told the Associated Press that it was ‘a mess’ and organizers were having to call in the results to the party.

CNN reported that party officials are meeting with representatives from the campaigns.

This is the first year that three separate results will be released to the public. The number of caucus-goers who initially came to support candidates, then the second vote – how caucus-goers re-aligned if their candidates weren’t viable. Finally, the number of delegates won by each candidate will be reported.

Each of the precincts is using ‘presidential preference’ cards for the first time, so there will be a paper trail of the vote.