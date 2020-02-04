Democratic Senator Joe Manchin proposes to censure Donald Trump

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Monday proposed to censure Donald Trump, arguing it was a way for members of both parties to hold the president ‘accountable.’

The move would give political cover to a number of moderate senators from both parties, offering them a way to vote their disapproval of the president without voting to remove him from office.

‘I see no path to the 67 votes required to impeach President Trump and haven’t since this trial started. However, I do believe a bipartisan majority of this body would vote to censure President Trump for his actions in this manner. Censure would allow this body to unite across party lines and as an equal branch of government to formally denounce the president’s actions and hold him accountable. His behavior cannot go unchecked by the Senate and censure would allow a bipartisan statement condemning his unacceptable behavior in the strongest terms,’ Manchin said in a speech on the Senate floor.

His proposal came after the Democratic impeachment managers and Trump’s legal team wrapped up their closing arguments in the president’s trial. The vote on Trump’s fate will come Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Manchin, who was elected from a state Trump won in 2016 and is popular there, has not said how he will vote on the two articles of impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction of justice – facing the president.

‘I am truly struggling with this decision and will come to the conclusion reluctantly is voting whether or not to remove a sitting president is the most consequential decision that I or any U.S. Senator will ever face,’ he said in his remarks Monday.

Several senators have said they don’t approve of Trump’s actions but don’t find them to rise to the level of an impeachable offense.

Trump, in a July 25 phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, asked him to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden. The president said this was out of concern for corruption in that country – Hunter Biden at the time sat on the board of a powerful Ukrainian gas company. Democrats claim he was trying to get a foreign government to help him win re-election.

‘I think he shouldn’t have done it. I think it was wrong. Inappropriate was the way I’d say — improper, crossing the line,’ Republican Senator Lamar Alexander said on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ Sunday. ‘I think what he did is a long way from treason, bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors.’

And, in a statement last week on the impeachment trial, Alexander noted: ‘It was inappropriate for the president to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and to withhold United States aid to encourage that investigation. When elected officials inappropriately interfere with such investigations, it undermines the principle of equal justice under the law. But the Constitution does not give the Senate the power to remove the president from office and ban him from this year’s ballot simply for actions that are inappropriate.’

After his statement was released several Republicans on Capitol Hill said both privately and publicly they agreed with him.

Manchin on Monday argued that ‘no one, not even the president is above the law’ but said he ‘must be realistic’ about the likely outcome for Trump.

The president is expected to be acquitted in the Republican-controlled chamber where it would take a two-thirds vote to convict him.

In 1999, Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein proposed a resolution that would have censured Bill Clinton after the impeachment vote against him failed. But her legislation died in a procedural vote.

It’s unclear how much support Manchin will be able to muster for his resolution. Feinstein’s had 38 co-sponsors.

The final vote on Trump’s fate Wednesday will conclude the Democrats’ three-month investigation into allegations the president with held nearly $400 million in military aid to the Ukraine in exchange for that country to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden, his political rivals.

Trump denies the charges but House Democrats voted in December to charge him.

A NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found the majority of voters believe that Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress, but they are split on whether he should be removed from office.

In the poll, released on Sunday, 46 per cent said the president should be removed from office while 49 per cent said he should remain.

Republicans have a 53-47 advantage in the Senate, meaning there’s nowhere near the two-thirds votes needed for Trump’s conviction and removal from office.

The focus of Wednesday’s vote, however, will be if the president gets a bipartisan all-clear.

Three Democratic senators – Manchin, Doug Jones of Alabama, and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona – all represent states the president carried in the 2016 election and have stayed quiet about how they intend to vote.

Just one Democratic voting in his favor would give the president something to crow about.

The president often boasts about the two House Democrats who crossed party lines to vote against the articles of impeachment.

Manchin has been a special target for Trump. The president has tried to get the senator from West Virginia to switch parties and join the Republicans.

He’s voted for and against the president’s goals. Manchin was the only Democrat to cross party lines and vote for Trump’s controversial Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. But he also voted with Democrats to keep the Affordable Care Act.

During the impeachment trial, the West Virginia senator said while he was in favor of hearing from additional witnesses that should include Hunter Biden, a statement that irked Democrats.

But the most pressure is on Doug Jones, who sits in the most precarious political position

Jones is the only Democratic senator from the Deep South. Jones’ victory in 2018 came after his Republican competition, Roy Moore, was accused of having inappropriate relationships with teenager girls.

Republicans are working to ensure a stronger nominee against him this time around. And Trump has kept an eye who’s running in the crowded primary field. One of the contenders is his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who Trump has railed against for recusing himself from the Robert Mueller investigation.

Should Jones vote to convict the president, Republicans will eviscerate him. And Democratic voters may not forgive him if he votes for acquittal.

Jones said last week he could go either way.

‘I’m open to acquit. I’m open to convict. I want to hear all the evidence. I want to hear witnesses,’ he told reporters on Capitol Hill.

Sinema, meanwhile, has been silent on the impeachment issue, refusing to answer reporters’ questions on the matter and giving no indication of how she will go.

Manchin’s censure proposal could give them political cover. It could also help out moderate Republican Senators like Cory Gardner, Susan Collins, Rob Portman, and Lisa Murkowski.

Censure – unlike impeachment – does not involve removing an official from office. It’s merely a formal statement of disapproval.

But that statement could make a difference for many senators facing tough re-election contests in November.

That lists includes Jones, Gardner, and Collins.

Manchin made his proposal after Adam Schiff made a passionate plea for the Senate to remove President Trump for office, arguing to senators it was the only way to stop his abuse of power, while defense attorney Ken Starr accused the Democrats of wanting to declare the 2016 election ‘null and void.

The dueling arguments played out on the Senate floor Monday afternoon ahead of Wednesday’s vote on whether to convict or acquit President Trump of the two articles of impeachment against him.

Schiff, the lead impeachment manager who the president has dubbed ‘Shifty Schiff,’ made the final case for his side as the odds were against them.

Schiff, in his 26-minute speech, warned senators the president can’t be trusted.

‘You can’t trust this president to do the right thing, not for one minute, not for one election, not for the sake of our country. You just can’t. He will not change. And you know it,’ he said.

He warned acquittal could bring about absolute power for Trump.

‘Trump could offer Alaska to the Russians in exchange for support in the next election,’ he said.

And he warned senators they could be the president’s next victim.

‘They’ll hack your opponents’ emails, mount a social media campaign to support you, announce investigations of your opponent to help you, and all for the asking. Leave Donald Trump in office after you have found him guilty and this is the future that you will invite,’ he said.

‘History will not be kind to Donald Trump. I think we all know that. Not because it will be written by Never-Trumpers but because whenever we have departed from the values of our nation we have come to regret it, and that regret is written all over the pages of our history,’ he said in a passionate final plea to the 100 senators who decide the president’s fate.

‘Every single vote, even a single vote by a single member can change the course of history. It is said that a single man or woman of courage makes a majority. Is there one among you who will say enough?,’ he added.

‘Truth matters little to him. What’s right matters even less. And decency matters not at all. I do not ask you to convict him truth or right or decency matter matters nothing to him but because we have proven our case and it matters to you. Truth matters to you. Right matters to you. You are decent. He is not who you are,’ he told the senators.

The president’s defense team focused on the politics with deputy White House counsel Patrick Philbin calling impeachment a ‘partisan political process.’

And White House Counsel Pat Cipollone asked the Senate to ‘end the era of impeachment once and for all.’

‘This was the first totally partisan presidential impeachment in our nation’s history,’ Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow charged. ‘And it should be our last. What the House Democrats have done to this nation, to the constitution, to the office of the president, to the president himself and to this body is outrageous. They have cheapened the awesome power of impeachment.’

He played a video – complete with pulsing beat of ominous music – of an array of Democratic figures calling for the president’s impeachment back in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Sekulow went on to add: ‘The bottom line is that the president’s opponents don’t like the president and they really don’t like his policies.’

Starr echoed an argument the president and his allies have long made: Democrats were trying to overturn the last presidential election.

He said a vote for impeachment would give the message that ‘your vote in the last election is hereby declared null and void. And by the way, we are not going to allow you – the American people – to sit in judgment on this president and his record.’

Cipollone made the same point and said the only conclusion the senators could come to was to impeach the president.

‘At the end of the day, the key conclusion, we believe the only conclusion based on the evidence and based on the articles of impeachment themselves and the Constitution, is that you must vote to acquit the president,’ Cipollone said. ‘At the end of the day, this is an effort to overturn the results of one election and to try to interfere in the coming election that begins today in Iowa.’

‘Leave the choice of the president to the American people,’ he said, referring to the upcoming November election.

And deputy White House counsel Patrick Philbin warned that a vote for impeachment could upset the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches.

He argued that anything a president does that Congress doesn’t like ‘and a time they don’t like can be treated as an impeachable offense. That’s an incredibly dangerous assertion. Because if it were accepted, it would fundamentally alter the balance between the different branches of our government,’ he said.

‘This was a purely partisan political process,’ Philbin said. ‘It was imposed by partisans in the House. It was done not to persuade anyone, to get to the truth or go by past presidents. It was done to get done by Christmas on a political timetable. And it’s not something this chamber should condone. That in itself provides a sufficient and substantial reason for rejecting the articles of impeachment.’

Democratic Rep. Val Demings of Florida outlined the role Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani played in the allegations against the president.

‘Donald Trump was the central player in the corrupt scheme assisted principally by his private attorney Rudy Giuliani,’ she said.

And she said he was still doing it.

‘As I stand here today, delivering the House’s closing argument, President Trump’s constitutional crimes, his crimes against the American people and the nation remain in progress,’ Demings said.

In her 20 minute argument, Demings made the most detailed case for Democrats.

She charged the president with trying to ‘cheat in the next election’ and alleged that he ‘weaponized our government.’ She told senators that Trump ‘violated his oath of office’ and committed a ‘grave abuse of power.’

Demings led the Democrats’ main argument that Trump committed the two articles of impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – and it warranted his conviction and removal from office.

‘The House has presented to you overwhelming and unconverted evidence that President Trump has committed grave abuses of power that harmed our national security and were intended to defraud our elections,’ she said.