Democrats & their media proxies want Trump to fail, even if his success would mean saving thousands of lives and millions of jobs

In the midst of an unprecedented threat to public health and the livelihoods of millions of Americans, establishment media and Democratic lawmakers seem to want Trump to fail more than they want working measures against Covid-19.

Democrats and their media proxies continue to obsess over Trump’s initial coronavirus response, despite adjustments in leadership, disposition, and decision-making. Last week, he called himself a wartime president. On Friday, his administration bolstered its Corona Response Team by adding Deborah Birx, a legend in the fight against HIV. He has worked with governors to enact measures intended to flatten the curve of the outbreak.

However, it is clear that no matter what Trump decides or enacts, his opponents will continue to view his performance through a political lens. They apparently think that bipartisanship is a recipe for his re-election in November.

Some Democrats, including Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo and even Congressperson Ilhan Abdullahi Omar (D MN), have intermittently praised Trump’s efforts – but their colleagues and the media have been far from following suit.

Politics aside, this is incredible and the right response in this critical time. 👏🏽 https://t.co/MUzGkAxNaO — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 19, 2020

Omar offered rare praise of the president in a tweet last Wednesday, writing “Politics aside, this is incredible and the right response in this critical time.” The tweet came in response to Trump’s promises to suspend mortgage payments, send checks to Americans, and invoke the Defense Production Act to force private firms to produce necessary supplies. Trump has since backed off invoking the Defense Production Act.

But Democrats and their media outlets are intent on using the crisis as a last-gasp means for destroying the Trump presidency, after the failure of the Russian collusion narrative and the impeachment effort.

Whether he resorts to draconian measures or not, it is clear that no matter what Trump decides or enacts, his critics will never be satisfied. Convicting Trump of racism and xenophobia have been more important than either encouraging or rooting for his success, leaving the clear impression that, to the establishment media, Trump’s failure is of paramount importance.

The latest round of criticism targets Trump for apparently contradicting medical advisors in an effort to forestall an economic catastrophe of unparalleled proportions, as Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard predicts the US unemployment rate may hit 30% and the GDP may fall to 50%.

“WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF,” Trump tweeted in block capitals just before midnight on Sunday evening. “AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!”

WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

The New York Times, the Guardian, New York Magazine, and Axios have all taken him to task for his attempts at balancing grievous health and economic considerations. So have Democratic officials, including New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who chided Trump for being a New Yorker unwilling to “lift a finger to help his hometown.” De Blasio called for the use of the military and the Defense Production Act – without which, he claimed, “people will die who could have lived otherwise.”

As the Senate Democrats and Republicans have so far failed to reach an agreement over a coronavirus relief package, Trump’s political defeat tops the priority list for the establishment media and his Democratic opponents.

