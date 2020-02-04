Democrats will publish HALF of the Iowa caucus results by 5pm but crisis could last for weeks

Democratic Party officials said they plan to release a majority of Iowa’s delayed presidential caucus results by late Tuesday, according to details shared with campaigns on a private conference call.

The news did little to stem rising confusion and concern hours after voting ended without the release of a single result in the opening contest of the Democrats 2020 primary season.

State party chairman Troy Price informed campaigns that he would release at least 50% of all caucus results at 4pm CST / 5 pm EST, but he declined to answer pointed questions from frustrated campaign representatives about when the party would release the full results or how it could ensure their integrity – even whether it would be a matter of days or weeks.

‘We will continue to work through the process,’ Price said on the call, which was monitored by The Associated Press. ‘We want to get some results out there.’

At the same time, Democratic presidential candidates put their own inexact spin on the Iowa caucuses Tuesday morning as they headed to campaign events across New Hampshire.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts spoke almost as soon as she landed in New Hampshire – the next big battleground on the political calendar – declaring herself satisfied with her performance after flying direct from Des Moines.

‘When I left Iowa, I said it was too close to call, and it still is, but I feel good,’ she told reporters. ‘It is good to be in New Hampshire.’ She declared her own organization, with hundreds already deployed across the country, up to the task.

‘This is an organization that is built for the long haul,’ she said.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who declared himself ‘victorious’ and said his backers ‘shocked the nation’ in a Monday night speech continued to talk up his performance, which he called ‘phenomenal.’

‘They said we shouldn’t even be here. And now, here we are, in the position that we are in, coming into New Hampshire for what we think will be another historic night a week from today,’ he said, referencing Tuesday’s first-in-the-nation primary.

Buttigieg was the first of his rivals to wake up and do an early TV interview, speaking to CBS. He had a morning event set for Manchester and made a coffee stop in Nashua. Warren had an event planned in Keene, former Vice President Joe Biden had one set for Nashua, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had an evening rally on tap just outside of Manchester.

The Sanders campaign put out numbers in the early hours of Tuesday representing tallies from 40 per cent of precincts across Iowa showing the Vermont senator ahead of Buttigieg in all three ways results can be tallied.

Buttigieg then put out his own information. It showed him getting 28 per cent of state delegate equivalents in Iowa, which would be a strong showing – but did not reveal whether another candidates did better and who did worse.

Jeff Weaver, Sanders’ 2016 campaign manager and a top adviser on the senator’s 2020 campaign, gave new tallies to reporters Tuesday afternoon before the campaign plane took off for the Granite State. The new numbers represent 60 per cent of caucus sites, Weaver said.

On first alignment Sanders got 29.08 per cent, Buttigieg got 21.63 per cent, Warren came in third with 19.51 per cent, Sen. Amy Klobuchar came in fourth with 12.27 per cent and Biden, long considered the party’s frontrunner, came in a shocking fifth place with just 12.04 per cent.

The way the Iowa caucuses work is that if candidates don’t get 15 per cent of caucusgoers at a particular precinct they’re not viable to earn delebates, so the second set of numbers are the percentages that reflect voters’ second-place preferences.

For those, the Sanders campaign still had their guy on top – with 29.4 per cent of the vote. Sanders is again followed by Buttigieg at 24.87 per cent and Warren, at 20.65 per cent. In the second tally, Biden gets more support than Klobuchar. He’s at 12.92 per cent and she’s at 11.18 per cent, according to the Sanders campaign.

‘We anticipate that this will hold,’ Weaver told reporters, according to The Intercept.

Sanders also spoke.

‘Obviously, I am disappointed,’ the Vermont senator expressed. ‘I suspect I speak for all the candidates, all of their supporters and the people of Iowa that the Iowa Democratic Party has not been able to come up with timely election results.’

‘I can’t understand why that has happened, but it has happened,’ Sanders added.

Asked about Buttigieg’s rush to victory, Sanders said, ‘I don’t know how anybody could claim this as a victory.’

‘We are not declaring victory,’ he also said, explaining that his campaign was sharing internal numbers for the sake of ‘transparency.’

Klobuchar said in Manchester that ‘we know that we did incredibly well’ in Iowa.

‘We won a bunch of precincts and delegates, places we didn’t expect to win and we’re feeling good,’ Klobuchar added.

Biden advisor Symone Sanders blasted Iowa for blowing its handling of results in comments to reporters in New Hampshire Tuesday.

‘The app failed last night. The backup phone process failed last night. You couldn’t drive your ballot to the Iowa Democratic Party last night,’ she fumed. ‘The process, there were grotesque, grotesque breakdowns in the process and the integrity in this election.

‘We implore the Iowa Demoratic party to get it right,’ she said. Asked about candidates declaring victory, Sanders said: ‘It’s just not accurate. There is no data. Victory is determined by state delegate equivalencies, ladies and gentlemen. We don’t have any of those right now.’

‘Iowa is the beginning and not the end,’ she said. ‘We have to wait for the data, frankly. The Iowa Democratic party is being implored to get it right,’ she told DailyMail.com in Nashua.

Biden rolled out the endorsement of Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of the late John F. Kennedy and who President Barack Obama named ambassador to Japan.

Kennedy called Biden the Democratic Party’s ‘best bet to win the White House, keep the gains we made in the House, and put the Senate in play.’

Andrew Yang, whose campaign slogan is M.A.T.H. – Make America Think Harder – stopped short of trying to massage the numbers absent information, with his supporters not reaching a 15 per cent viability threshold in some precincts.

‘We’re very excited to get results like the rest of the country,’ said Yang.

There are 21 campaign events scheduled for the Democratic contenders – including Tulsi Gabbard and Deval Patrick – on Tuesday throughout the state, according to a New Hampshire candidate tracker.

Buttigieg emerged in a Nashua, N.H., coffee shop – no doubt need the jolt of caffeine after the late night of waiting for results. At the top of his Manchester event he joked, ‘I think it’s morning,’ as he wished his crowd of supporters a good one.

In Nashua he had a cup of joe with the town’s mayor, Jim Donchess.

He was optimistic results from Iowa would be in Tuesday although he declined to answer a question from reporters with him about whether it was premature to declare himself the winner.

‘Well, I think it’s safe to say no one in the country is more impatient than I am to hear the official results from the party, but we’ve also put out the results that we’ve got from over 1,200 districts our precinct organization reported based on the procedure that they were trained to do. And based on that, it was a phenomenal night for us,’ he told CBS This Morning on Tuesday.

Buttigieg declared himself the winner in Iowa after technical glitches and snafus prevented the state party from announcing any caucus results Monday night.

‘We don’t know all of the results. But we do know that by the time it’s all said and done, Iowa: you have shocked the nation. Because by all indications we are going on to New Hampshire victorious,’ Buttigieg told cheering supporters – in the kind of statement that might ordinarily follow a strong measure of public information.

Instead there was no official result in any form, and the Iowa Democratic Party rushed out a statement promising that they had not been hacked and would now be using paper results with a count which will stretch into daylight on Tuesday morning.

Biden’s campaign issued a letter from its lawyers warning that the results could not be trusted – but did not say how they believed they had performed.

But Buttigieg, a Harvard and Oxford-educated former McKinsey management consultant who was a Naval Reserve intelligence officer in Afghanistan, swept in with a move of extraordinary daring.

He told his supporters in Des Moines they had started a movement. ‘You joined your names to say that the time has come to turn the page and join a new chapter in America,’ he told them.

‘With hope in our heart and fire in our bellies we are going on to New Hampshire, on to the nomination and on to chart a new course for this nation we love!’ he said.

He spoke at a made-for-TV victory celebration, with supporters cheering on an elevated platform. All it was lacking was evidence from state party officials that he had won the most support.

‘No results have been released,’ noted CNN’s Anderson Cooper after his network aired Buttigieg’s speech.

Buttigieg, 38, had performed well in many state precincts, including one on the Drake University campus nearby where he held his rally – although he trailed Warren on the first ballot.

At another caucus site that DailyMail.com observed, this one in Norwalk, Iowa, near the Des Moines airport, Buttigieg came in first, with Klobuchar and Sanders also winning delegates.

His remarks followed other Democrats who tried to put the best face on the night, but in a far more restrained form.

‘The Iowa Democratic Party is working to get these results – to get them straight,’ said Biden at his own caucus-night party.

‘We’re going to walk out of here with our share of delegates,’ saying he didn’t know exactly,’ he said, hedging. He said indications are that ‘it’s going to be close.’

‘We don’t know exactly what it is yet, but we feel good about where we are,’ said Biden.

Klobuchar also found ways to express optimism absent any pubic information about how she fared.

‘We know there’s delays but we know one thing. We are punching above our weight. My heart is full tonight,’ she said at a rally outside Des Moines.

‘Somehow and some way I’m going to get on a plane to New Hampshire,’ she said.

Klobuchar declared: ‘We have beaten the odds every step of the way.’

Sanders, who surged in polls in the run-up to the caucuses, also held back.

‘Let me begin by stating that I imagine, have a strong feeling that at some point the results will be announced,’ he said.

‘And when those results are announced, I have a good feeling we’re going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa.’

The fiasco unfolded after caucusing around the state started at 7pm Central Standard Time. Three hours later, not a single precinct’s results were officially in.

‘We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results. In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report,’ Iowa Democratic Party Communications Director Mandy McClure said in a statement. ‘This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion.’

The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results,’ McClure added. Earlier, other Iowa officials had pointed a finger at the app.

Des Moines County Chair Tom Courtney told the Associated Press that it was ‘a mess’ and organizers were having to call in the results to the party.

CNN reported that party officials are meeting with representatives from the campaigns.

This is the first year that three separate results were to be released to the public. The number of caucus-goers who initially came to support candidates, then the second vote – how caucus-goers re-aligned if their candidates weren’t viable. Finally, the number of delegates won by each candidate will be reported.

Each of the precincts is using ‘presidential preference’ cards for the first time, so there will be a paper trail of the vote.