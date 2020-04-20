Deontay Wilder called ‘bitter’ and told wearing ring-walk costume vs Tyson Fury was ‘dumb’

Deontay Wilder lost his WBC world title to Tyson Fury in devastating fashion.

Deontay Wilder has been called ‘bitter’ by former world heavyweight champion Michael Moorer, who has urged the Bronze Bomber to accept his loss and aim to avenge his defeat to Tyson Fury.

Wilder lost to Fury via seventh-round TKO in Las Vegas two months ago. But the American has excused his loss by saying his ring-walk costume weakened his legs, while he also said Fury wasn't a 'real champion'. A rematch was supposed to happen in July but it's been pushed back until October because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Moorer says that Wilder is 'bitter' he lost, and called his decision to wear such a heavy costume to the ring 'dumb'. "Listen, listen. Don't make an excuse, take the defeat. In boxing you're going to have a winner and a loser, someone will get hurt and someone won't," he told iFL TV. "That's the real facts of boxing. When the fight is over and you say 'I'm not going to make an excuse, but…', that's an excuse.

“You know damn well, if you put all that s**t on walking to the ring, that’s dumb. That’s dumb. “Who would wear all that? That heavy? For Black History Month? What did it represent? It’s just an excuse. “You spent all that money on the costume and you blamed the loss on your legs, nah my man. “You gotta learn how to box, how to fight, how to keep people at distance.