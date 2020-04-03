Deontay Wilder can ‘easily’ beat Tyson Fury, insists heavyweight star George Foreman

Former world heavyweight champion George Foreman believes Deontay Wilder can bounce back against Tyson Fury when they meet for a third time later this year

Deontay Wilder has been told he can beat Tyson Fur y “easily” in their third fight later this year.

Heavyweight great George Foreman has backed the ‘Bronze Bomber’ to bounce back against WBC champion Fury.

Wilder suffered a seventh-round stoppage defeat at the hands of the Gypsy King in February.

They are set to meet again in a contracted third fight with the date of October 3 pencilled in.

“Not only beat him, he can do it easily,” Foreman told TMZ Sports.

“As a matter of fact, he could’ve won that boxing match.

“A few things people take for granted — trainers get overwhelmed with all of this publicity, and they just don’t know how to take advantage of that day.

“That’s what happened. Give him another chance. He’ll show you.”

Former world champion Foreman didn’t believe Wilder would win the second fight after their first meeting in December 2018 ended in a controversial draw.

He predicted Fury would win on points despite the British star’s claims he was going for a knockout.

Fury floored Wilder before the American’s trainer Mark Breland threw in the towel during the seventh round.

“I expected Fury to win the fight, but not by knockout, and not to get a knockdown early like that at all,” Foreman said.

“Unexpected. But the fight, I really thought he’d win it on points, but he said he was going for a knockout.

“Sometimes you gotta believe us guys when we start to boast.”

Foreman has spoken to Wilder since his first defeat and has offered to help him get his belt back.

He added: “Right now, Fury is the best.

“But I told Wilder, I had a conversation with him, I said, ‘Now once a rematch is made, the title is vacant again.’

“You gotta look at it like that. You can’t say, ‘I want my title back,’ so your title is there. Just grab it again.”