Deontay Wilder doesn’t punch as hard as Mike Tyson has but can ‘easily’ beat Tyson Fury

George Foreman doesn’t rate Deontay Wilder’s power as highly as Mike Tyson’s.

Deontay Wilder doesn’t hit as hard as Mike Tyson, according to heavyweight legend George Foreman. Wilder has been discussed as boxing’s hardest ever puncher over the last year but he was knocked out by Tyson Fury in their WBC world title clash in February.

Wilder had knocked out all of his opponents before facing Fury back in December 2018. The fight finished in a draw and Fury won the rematch in February by seventh-round TKO. Before that, the likes of Dominic Breazeale, Bermane Stiverne, Artur Szpilka and Luis Ortiz had been KO’d by the American. JUST IN: Eddie Hearn explains why Anthony Joshua may snub Kubrat Pulev

And his power has led to boxing fans and experts calling him the most fearsome puncher in the sport's history. But Foreman, who was famed for his own power, believes he's still behind a few heavyweight legends, including Tyson. "He's good but he hasn't approached Joe Lewis, Joe Frazier, Mike Tyson. "No, he hasn't approached that kind of recognition yet. No way. "For me, he has to have a performance like Mike Tyson did over Trevor Berbick. "Boy, when I saw that, I was down visiting Vegas, and I thought, 'This guy is a nightmare!'."

“No, he hasn’t approached that kind of recognition yet. No way. “For me, he has to have a performance like Mike Tyson did over Trevor Berbick. “Boy, when I saw that, I was down visiting Vegas, and I thought, ‘This guy is a nightmare!’.” Foreman said, however, that if Wilder prepares differently for the rematch with Fury, he can beat the Gypsy King ‘easily’.

“I had a nice conversation with Wilder, nice conversation with him,” he said. “We talked because I was in a position where I lost unexpectedly with the title in Africa. Only I know what he’s going through. “He’s gonna have to live with [the Fury loss] but I can show him how to live with that and come back better. We talked a lot on those lines. “Not only beat him, [Wilder] can do it easily,” the 71-year-old added. “Give him another chance. He’ll show you.”