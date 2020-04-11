Deontay Wilder ‘f****d up’ by making God statement and called stupid for Tyson Fury claim

Deontay Wilder lost his WBC world heavyweight title to Tyson Fury last month.

Deontay Wilder ‘f****d up’ by saying that ‘not even God’ could save Tyson Fury in their world heavyweight title fight in February. That’s according to rising boxing star Ryan Garcia, who called Wilder ‘stupid’ for challenging God.

Fury battered Wilder over seven rounds before the American's corner threw the towel in. But before the fight, Wilder talked about how his power would be too much for Fury, who arguably won their first clash, despite being knocked down twice. Garcia predicted Wilder would win the second time around, as did most, but didn't like one thing the Bronze Bomber said leading up the fight.

"I bet on Deontay Wilder's talent," he told FightHype. "I should have thought to myself. 'Deontay Wilder, you just f-**** up by saying that not even God can save Tyson Fury'. "You f**** up by saying that, bro. God can do anything, stupid. He can take your power away.

“You seen it in that fight, he took it away. And you didn’t even land that shot once. You don’t ever challenge God, you stupid. I should have known that. I f****d up.” Wilder and Fury will likely have a rematch later this year, possibly in October, but the coronavirus could halt those plans. Garcia says, however, that Wilder can beat Fury in the trilogy because he ‘has more talent’ than Fury. “It could change. If Deontay Wilder humbles himself and tries to work on his technique,” Garcia added.

“My dad says no, I think yes. If he works on things he needs to work on, but he needs to be an animal every day like right now. “He needs to be thinking about how to beat Tyson Fury. “Tyson Fury doesn’t have the talent that Deontay Wilder has. “Wilder just banked on that all day long. ‘My talent can win a fight.’ Yeah, but you met a guy that didn’t have as much talent as you, but he had hard work.