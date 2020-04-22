Deontay Wilder hints that George Foreman will help him in training for Tyson Fury trilogy

Deontay Wilder lost to Tyson Fury in February but has signed for an immediate rematch.

Deontay Wilder has hinted that he will ask George Foreman to help train him for his heavyweight world title rematch with Tyson Fury. Foreman said earlier this month that Wilder could ‘easily’ beat Fury in the trilogy.

Wilder was knocked out in the seventh round of their clash in Las Vegas seven weeks ago. Fury pressed forward for the duration of the fight and made Wilder’s corner throw the towel in to stop him taking more punishment. The tactics of Wilder’s corner were questioned after, and Mark Breland, who threw the towel in, looked like he would be let go by Wilder. JUST IN: Deontay Wilder will refuse to step aside for Joshua vs Fury mega-fight

Breland did the right thing by stopping the fight, however, and Wilder decided to keep hold of the Olympic gold-medallist. But Wilder said recently he would be ridding the team of ‘snakes’ who have ‘jealousy’ problems. And he’s now hinted that Foreman may end up being one of his new trainers. DON’T MISS Deontay Wilder hints he’ll RETIRE if he loses Tyson Fury trilogy bout Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury ‘exposed’ and ‘annihilated’ Wilder Tyson Fury responds to Deontay Wilder ‘champion’ dig with putdown

“It was good talking to George. George is one of the guys who has been trying to get in touch for a good little bit,” Wilder said. “But you know we’ve been moving so much and everybody has got a schedule and stuff. “During this time everything is shut down so it’s always good to have great conversations at this moment in time. “We had a great conversation.