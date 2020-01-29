Depressing note on bathroom wall encourages a positive response from others

An outpouring of positive messages have popped up on a high school’s bathroom wall after someone penned a worrisome plea for help.

Students and staff of Golden High School in Golden, Colorado, saw graffiti markings in the female restroom that read: ‘Is life worth all the bullsh**?’

Instead of ignoring the world-weary question, dozens of students and staff members responded with positive messages written on Post-it notes, which they tacked to the wall surrounding the sad graffiti.

English teacher Ashley Ferraro was one of the first who noticed the message on the bathroom wall, which appeared sometime last week.

‘When I first saw it, my reaction as a teacher was, “Ah graffiti! We need to cover this up or erase it or get rid of it!” and then I had the thought of, if we do that, are we ignoring the question and the person that asked it and the pain that they’re in,’ Ferraro told CBS 4 News.

Inspired, the teacher encouraged her students to pen positive and supportive notes to then surround the question on the wall.

Students obliged and the surface soon held more than 50 notes.

Notes ranged in the messaging, with some insisting that life is worth all the B.S. for ‘family’ and ‘being loved,’ while another person wrote: ‘Yes, because you will find love in your future…in yourself…and in your favorite things to do and the small things in life.’

Other notes read: ‘Life is worth it because even if it’s bad there is always a good. We were all put here for a reason, we all go through something tough. It always gets better.’

Ferraro said she was impressed by her students for participating and using their words to pen heartfelt messages.

‘I was really impressed with how many kids participated,’ Ferraro told CNN. ‘And the ones you would never expect to participate…did.’

The project took off and has since been moved to a hallway outside the bathroom so more students can participate in posting their own notes to the wall if they want.

‘My hope is that it isn’t such an isolated feeling — so people don’t think they’re the only ones feeling that way and to reach out for help,’ Ferraro continued.

Sophomore student Hannah Blackman was also inspired by the note wall and how it blossomed into an area of support for students and staff at school.

‘We see these things written on walls and our first reaction is “well let’s wash it off that’s vandalism” but some people took the time out of their day to write on sticky notes about why their life is worth it,’ she wrote on Facebook.

‘This absolutely made my day and gave me a little more hope for our generations happiness. it really shows how much love can be shared by a small act of kindness. i think we can all work on a small act of kindness everyday, i’m writing my sticky note right now.’

Blackman launched a Facebook campaign to raise money for the Suicide Prevention and Crisis Services after being inspired by the wall. She is encouraging people to donate.

‘I think it’s always — always — important to reach out and see if anybody needs help or even just a small act of kindness like the sticky notes,’ she said.