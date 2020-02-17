Derick Dillard is slammed for saying wife Jill Duggar is doing ‘women’s work’ while cooking

Former TLC star Derick Dillard is being slammed on Instagram after he referred to cooking as ‘women’s work’ — but a comment from his wife Jill Duggar suggests that the controversial evangelical may have been trolling his followers.

On February 8, Derick, 30, shared a snap of Jill, 28, cooking at the stove, all the while wearing their two-and-a-half-year-old son Samuel in a baby carrier on her back.

‘Baby Sam helping Jill in the kitchen,’ he captioned the image, adding the hashtags #teachemyoung, #ergobaby, and, most interestingly, #womanswork — which prompted commenters to lambaste him as ‘sexist.

While the post earned over 20,000 likes and plenty of support, the comments section was full of angry critics — some of whom complained that Samuel is way too big for baby-wearing, and many more who were furious that Derick indicated that cooking is a job for a woman.

‘Hashtag “woman’s work”? Wow and I was rooting for you too….’ wrote one.

‘I was with you until I saw #womanswork This makes me sad and angry,’ added another.

‘Woman’s work? #sexistmuch,’ commented a third.

And a fourth chimed in: ‘Woman’s work???? Jill, I hope you know you’re more than just a helpmeet. I hope he meant that jokingly.’

But it turns out that Derick may, actually, have meant it jokingly — and seemed to write the caption and include the hashtag to get a rise out of people.

Jill gave it away, leaving her own comment with the words ‘”Baby” Sam” and a crying-laughing emoji, and another crying-laughing emoji after the hashtag #womanswork.

When a commenter speculated that Derick posted it to be ‘entertained by the comments,’ Jill answered: ‘lol… yup.’

Late, one commenter told a critic: ‘You know by now that he loves messing with the public I found it funny!’

Jill responded to that, too, writing the word ‘yup’ with another crying-laughing emoji.

Derick may have been joking, but it’s not all that surprising that followers believed that he considers some things to be ‘men’s work’ and other things ‘women’s work’ — at least, given how most of Jill’s family operates.

Most of the Duggars have very traditional expectations about the roles of men and women, and so far only Jill and her sister Jinger have made any moves that don’t align with their parents’ teachings.

For example, the male adult Duggar siblings all work: Most work a family used car lot, while sex pest Josh, 31, held a job with a Conservative lobbying organization until he was forced to resign in light of his dual sex scandals. And Jed, 21, is running for Arkansas State Representative.

But not a single female adult Duggar has held a job. Before marriage, they all lived at home with their parents and helped with the house and their younger siblings.

Once they tied the knot — mostly in their late teens and early 20s — they were homemakers in the early days of their marriage and quickly got pregnant, transitioning to stay-at-home moms.

Oldest sister Jana, 30, is unmarried, but still doesn’t work. She lives at home with her parents, takes care of her younger siblings, and has hobbies.

But since Jill married Derick, she’s been the adult Duggar to drift the most from her parents’ rules.

Though she is a stay-at-home mother, she has only had two kids, her youngest already two-and-a-half. (Most of her siblings, meanwhile, have had more babies in quick succession.)

Derick had indicated on Instagram that they may use birth control, something that Jill’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, have preached against.

She is also more lax on modesty standards when it comes to clothes, wearing pants and even denim shorts. Nearly all of the other Duggar women — except Jinger exclusively wear dresses and skirts.

What’s more, there has been speculation that the couple will enroll their children in public school. Jill and her siblings were all homeschooled, but Derick got a formal education and is now earning his law degree.