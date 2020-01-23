Design firm unveils all-electric passenger plane with propellers

A design agency has revealed its concept for an all-electric passenger plane with propellers instead of jet engines.

The ‘Zero’ passenger plane concept, from New-York based JDXP, features an aerodynamic structure, with pin-point sharp nose and long wingspan at the back.

Instead of two carbon-belching jet engines, the plane uses batteries and electric generators, which could be charged by solar panels, and three sets of propellers.

The switch from jet engines to electric motors would mean that passengers on the Zero plane would have to travel for longer to reach their destination – an extra 25 minutes for every two hours.

But the design is suited to frequent flyers who don’t mind spending a bit longer in the air to offset their carbon emissions.

‘We’re not breaking the sound barrier, but efficiency is key,’ Joe Doucet, leader of the firm, told Fast Company.

‘It seems to me there’s both achievable technology, and a desire on the part of travellers to travel better, even if travel takes a bit longer.’

Carbon emissions from plane travel, which are focused in the upper atmosphere, are considered among the greatest contributors to global warming, the company says.

By replacing jet engines with three propellers, the plane’s in-built electric motors allow it ‘to achieve required minimums’ in distance and duration for flight times.

The longer the flight on the Zero, the greater the additional flight time compared to a standard jet plane, which means the new design is better suited to short haul flights.

Zero’s wings are larger than today’s commercial liners and positioned higher and further back on the body of the plane so that its front naturally points upwards to help take-off.

Doucet said that the plane could also glide back to the ground even if it runs out of power or in the case of a malfunction.

The company says sustainability is also ‘at the core’ of its in-flight service.

Passengers can therefore expect a menu free from beef burgers or single-use plastics – two other sources of pollution and greenhouse gas emissions – or an in-flight safety video starring Greta Thunberg.

Doucet, who has previously designed playing cards, motorcycle helmets and glassware, is not an aeronautical engineer.

The designer told Fast Company that he doesn’t plan to advance Zero past the concept stage himself, but that it catches the attention of the aerospace industry, or the next Tesla of aviation.

‘At its lowest point of impact, it would make people question, ‘Why aren’t there electric commuter planes?’ he said.

‘At the highest impact, producers of short-haul flights, everyone from Airbus and Boeing to your Bombardiers and Gulfstreams [could realise that]beginning an R&D program might be of medium- and long-term interest to their businesses.’

While small electric-powered aircraft date back to the 1970s, larger modern passenger-carrying e-planes are only just starting to advance past the concept stage.

Korean motor company Hyundai and Uber revealed a fleet of electric flying taxis at CES this month, each seating four passengers and capable of travelling up to 60 miles.

The companies think each aircraft, which are manned by a human pilot, could offer an alternative to ridesharing cars in crowded cities.

Luxury car maker Rolls Royce revealed its own zero emission all-electric plane last month, with speeds of 300 miles per hour and a battery pack for 200 miles of flight per charge.

Also last year, Dutch airline KLM unveiled a design for a v-shaped plane that burns 20 per cent less fuel than conventional aircraft.

The bright blue prototype was modelled after Gibson’s ‘Flying V’ guitar and developed by Delft Technical University in the Netherlands.

The International Energy Agency has predicted there will be around 125 million electric vehicles deployed globally by 2030, replacing fuel-powered cars that emit carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.