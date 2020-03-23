Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris Rewards: Armor, Weapons and map for March 20

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris returns later today. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of time.

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris Update –

This week in Trials of Osiris (from March 20 to 24) players will be on the ‘Anomaly‘ pvp map. Here are the rewards on offer to players who manage over three wins:

A word of warning though, it seems rewards are not being given out due to some sort of bug. Initially, the Bungie support account tweeted:

“We are investigating an issue where some players are not receiving powerful rewards from their 3rd, 5th, or 7th Trials of Osiris win.”

But a follow-up message confirmed when players can expect to get the goods:

“Trials of Osiris Weekly Challenges will unlock at 5 PM PDT on Saturdays. Players will have to wait until this time to play through Trials again to earn the rewards from these challenges.In a future patch, we will move this reset to the Friday daily reset”

In short, hold off grabbing those rewards until late Saturday.

Original Story – On Friday, Destiny 2 players are no longer just asking ‘Where is Xur?’ but also ‘when does Trials os Osiris start?’.

It’s like we’ve gone back in time by a few years to Destiny 1.

The Trials of Osiris made a great splash with its return last week, providing the perfect high-end PVP element the game has been missing for some time.

And for those who don’t know, unlike the Iron Banner, Trials returns every week. It’ll be your definitive weekend PvP experience, with some great awards on offer too.

But we know you’ve got questions, especially if this is your first time.

So read on, we’ll explain how Trials of Osiris works, what time it starts, and everything you need to know about the weekly exotic weapon and armor rewards on offer.

Trials of Osiris begins at the same time as the daily reset. Incidentally, this is the same time that we discover the location of Xur.

Players will be able to approach Saint-14 (the new Trials vendor and announcer) at 5pm GMT in the Tower Hangar.

You must be 960 Power to participate in the Trials of Oriris. If you’re above 960 you will be able to purchase a Trials Passages from Saint-14.

Saint’s inventory will also be packed with Bounties (more on this further down), and the option to turn in Trials Tokens.

There is only one rule in Trials, win and win again. Try to get as many wins as possible before you hit three losses and have to start over.

Manage to go flawless by winning seven matches with no losses and you’ll earn a trip to the lighthouse to nab some of the best gear the game can offer.

Each week, the Trials of Osiris map changes along with the rewards for winning a certain number of matches.

Below you’ll find the Trials of Osiris map and rewards from last week.

We would suspect that this week (March 20 -24) we’ll see a new map and rewards available.

We’ll update the page as we learn more about the new map and rewards for March 20-24.

As mentioned, players can purchase a Trials Passages from Saint-14. This is your ticket to the rodeo, but also, they offer their own mechanics.

Each Passage will track wins and losses in a single Trials run, but only one Passage can be purchased at a time, but players can switch them out when new ones unlock.

The five Passage’s available are listed below, along with each Passage bonus:

As mentioned before, Saint-14 is also selling Trials of Osiris Bounties. There are three available and they will reward players with extra goodies when you complete them in the Trials.