Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris: Start Time, Map, Armor and Weapons for April 3

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris returns and once again gives Guardians a chance to make it to the Lighthouse… or get very irritated trying.

It’s Friday once again, and that means that PS4, Xbox and PC players can get their fireteams together once again and jump into Destiny 2’s high-end PvP challenge: Trials of Osiris.

Two weeks into full-on, government-mandated self-isolation may be making some people go mad, but it also means Friday has become a treat as we head into the weekend and ask for something to kill our boredom.

As of this week, the Trials of Osiris Challenges unlock along with the PvP mode at 5pm on Friday (BST, UK time).

This is different from previous weeks, in which the Challenges would a day later than the mode itself.

If this is your first time playing Trials, read on; we’ll explain how Trials of Osiris works, what time it starts, and everything you need to know about the weekly exotic weapon and armour rewards on offer.

Trials of Osiris begins at the same time as the daily reset, which is also the same time that we discover the location of Xur on Fridays, too – it’s a busy day for Guardians!

Players will be able to approach Saint-14 (the new Trials vendor and announcer) at 5pm GMT in the Tower Hangar.

You must be 960 Power to participate in the Trials of Osiris. Once you’re above 960 you will be able to purchase Trials Passages from Saint-14.

Saint’s inventory will also be packed with Bounties (more on this further down), and the option to turn in Trials Tokens.

There is only one rule in Trials: win and win again. Try to get as many wins as possible before you hit three losses and have to start over.

Manage to go flawless by winning seven matches with no losses and you’ll earn a trip to the lighthouse to nab some of the best gear the game can offer.

Each week, the Trials of Osiris map changes along with the rewards for winning a certain number of matches.

Below you’ll find the Trials of Osiris map and rewards from last week (March 27 – 31).

Map: Widow’s Court

7 wins – Eye of Sol, Exotic Sniper Rifle

Random Drop from Chest: Resurrection’s Guide, Sparrow

Random Drop from Chest: Lantern Shell, Exotic Ghost Shell

As mentioned, players can purchase a Trials Passages from Saint-14. This is your ticket to the rodeo, but also, they offer their own mechanics.

Each Passage will track wins and losses in a single Trials run, but only one Passage can be purchased at a time, but players can switch them out when new ones unlock.

The five Passage’s available are listed below, along with each Passage bonus:

As mentioned before, Saint-14 is also selling Trials of Osiris Bounties. There are three available and they will reward players with extra goodies when you complete them in the Trials.