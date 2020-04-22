Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris: Weekly rewards and map reveal, Guardian Games news

DESTINY 2 Trials of Osiris begins today and it will be followed by a new event that will offer its own maps and rewards.

: The new Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris weekly update has launched and we’re just finding out about the new loot rewards and map selection. The 3v3 Crucible playlist is now playable for the week of April 17 on PS4, Xbox One and Steam, and will feature the Destiny 1 map, Rusted Lands. And according to Guardians going head-to-head in this week’s PvP experience, these are the new Trials of Osiris rewards: Three Wins – The Summoner Energy Auto Rifle

Five Wins – Exile Chest

Seven Wins – Exile Boots and Graves

Flawless – Exile Gauntlets and Gloves : Bungie has confirmed that they will be following this week’s Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris with another big event. The development team will be releasing the 3v3 Crucible playlist at around 5pm BST on April 17, 2020. Players will be looking to visit Saint-14 soon after, who will be located in the Tower Hangar. The Osiris reset offers a refreshed inventory of Trials Passages, Bounties, and the option to turn in Trials Tokens.

And like past weeks, Guardians will have a new map and a fresh set of rewards to check out, if they meet the requirements of the 960 Power rating needed to buy Passages. As ever, Trials fans will earn exclusive rewards by defeating other teams of three, while hoping to gain entry to the Lighthouse. But gamers will have to wait until Trials of Osiris kicks off later today to find out exactly what loot will be available and what map will be featured. This mode will be available until Tuesday, April 21 and will end before the weekly reset has been completed. And Bungie has confirmed they have a few surprises planned for next week after the latest Trials end. The Guardian Games will be launching on April 21, and will finally decide which class is the most dedicated in Destiny 2. Your entry into the competition begins with a visit to Eva Levante. Each Guardian will receive a class item to adorn while taking part in the event.

Bronze, silver, and gold medals will be available to earn daily, each of which will focus on specific game modes. To earn medals, equip your new class item, defeat enemies, pick up laurels on the battlefield, and advance your quest for the medals you desire. Pitting Titans, Hunters, and Warlocks against each other may seem a little unfair, especially when you consider how popular Hunters are. But Bungie has a plan for this, which will make it possible for the other classes to win some days, telling fans: “We fully acknowledge that class populations are a little lopsided. Hunters are so fabulous with their capes that there are indeed more of them than Warlocks or Titans.