Destiny 2 Update 2.8.1 Patch Notes: PS4, Xbox latest changes as Reset introduces Guardian Games

A new Destiny 2 update has been released this evening.

Update 2.8.1 went live following a small stint of server downtime and whilst the main update to the game is the introduction of the new Guardian Games event, there’s many more changes behind the scenes.

Thankfully, Bungie have seen fit to release official patch notes for today’s new update.

Players will be required to download this new update before proceeding. On PS4 the file size is 824 MB, so you may need to clear a bit of extra space on that hard drive.

Xbox and PC file sizes are unknown as the time of writing (but we’ll add in shortly).

This is a breaking story, so we’re updating it with more info shortly. For the time being, take a look at the new patch notes for the game, just below.