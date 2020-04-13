Details of Arsenal’s five-point pay cut proposal set to be rejected by players

Arsenal are set to reject a request of a pay cut as the Gunners look to put forward plans to reduce their wages amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which is causing chaos int he world of sport

A five-point plan has reportedly been sent to Arsenal, and been rejected, as the Gunners look to put forward plans to reduce their wages amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Arsenal chiefs have requested players agree to a pay cut if they do not qualify for Europe next season.

Arsenal are currently ninth and eight points off the top four with Mikel Arteta’s men having ten games of the season still to play.

Plans have been put forward for players to reduce their wages for a year with the proposal sent to Hector Bellerin, who is Arsenal’s representative on the Professional Footballers’ Association.

And the Mirror claim there are five points on the proposals with the first of those being a 12.5 per cent pay cut for 12 months from April 2020 to March 2021.

Players are reportedly paid in the final week of each month so that would begin this month.

Should Arsenal qualify for the Champions League this season, the full amount would reportedly then ben refunded to the players.

The third point is, should the Gunners not qualify, no money will be returned back.

The next point of the proposal reportedly says that, if Arsenal fail to qualify for the Champions League, but qualify for the Europa League the cut becomes 7.5 per cent.

And the final points says if the season does not finish and/or Arsenal does not get full money from broadcasters then they will ask the players to find a “further solution”.

Arsenal’s players have reportedly decided among themselves to reject the proposals with the PFA having told players to reject pay cuts.

Premier League clubs Southampton and West Ham have agreed to wage deferrals while Leicester are believed to be close to agreement.

An Arsenal statement on the resumption of the season read: “The Premier League and Women’s Super League announced that fixtures will not resume at the beginning of May and that the 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

“The restart date is under constant review as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic develops and we continue to work together with all stakeholders through this very challenging time.

“As a club, we are in full support of the objective for all remaining domestic league and cup matches from the 2019/20 season to be played, in order to maintain the integrity of each competition.

“We also fully agree with the principle that any return to action will only be with the full backing of Government and when medical guidance allows.”