Devastated Chinese daughter cries after her mother died of coronavirus

This is the heart-breaking moment a daughter in Wuhan was shattered inconsolable after her mother died of the new coronavirus.

The devastated daughter cried ‘mum, mum, mum’ as she chased a van which was taking her mother’s body from a hospital to a crematorium.

She had not been allowed to say farewell to her mother by the hospital in order to stop the spread of the virus, it is said.

The tragic scene was captured at around 10pm on Saturday outside Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine, according to local video news outlet Pear.

Doctors had failed to save the woman’s mother who had been suspected to have coronavirus and transferred to the medical centre for treatment, the report said.

Footage of the incident, uploaded to Chinese short-video app Douyin by Wuhan TV, shows the daughter dressed in a white coat following a mini-van as it slowly drove away from the Emergency Department of the hospital.

The 18-second clip was removed from the official TV station’s account for unspecified reasons, but it has gone viral on Twitter.

An eyewitness who took the video told Pear: ‘Her mother died during emergency treatment. [Doctors] couldn’t save her.

‘[Her mother] was a suspected case and the crematorium sent a vehicle directly to get [the corpse].’

The source added that the authorities was aiming to cremate the victims’ bodies as quickly as possible and would give their ashes to their family members afterwards.

The death toll from the epidemic continues to rise in China as the country’s National Health Commission reported 64 new deaths overnight and Hong Kong saw its first victim today.

The deadly disease, which can spread between humans, has killed at least 427 people and infected more than 20,700 globally.