Devastated father says ‘every breath is a struggle’ after finding three children dead in Dublin

A devastated father has spoken of his grief after finding the bodies of his three children inside their family home in Dublin last week.

Andrew McGinley told parents to ‘cuddle your children whenever you can’ and admitted ‘every breath is a struggle’ as he spoke publicly for the first time since the tragedy on Tuesday.

Mr McGinley discovered the bodies of Conor, nine, Darragh, seven, and Carla, three, as he returned to their north Dublin home on Friday last week.

A woman in her 40s, believed to be mother Deirdre Morley, was taken to hospital after being found ‘disoriented’ in the street and will be questioned by police.

Mr McGinley said: ‘There are no words. There is only devastation, grief and anguish. Every breath is a struggle.

‘Conor, Darragh and Carla are adored. They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them.

‘To all parents, cuddle your children whenever you get a chance, tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness.

‘The future has now become our enemy but we will battle it every day to keep the memory of Conor, Darragh and Carla alive.’

Mr McGinley spoke out as police prepared to question mother Deirdre Morley in hospital, where she is recovering from a suspected overdose.

Officers have been told she is expected to survive but is still too ill to face detectives, according to the Irish Independent.

Detectives are thought to be probing whether the youngsters were sedated using injections before dying of suffocation or lethal overdose.

Post-mortem examinations of the trio were completed on Sunday, but police are not releasing interim results for ‘operational reasons’.

Investigators said at the time that toxicology reports were still being prepared.

Mrs Morley, who worked as a nurse at a hospital in Dublin, continues to receive treatment at Tallaght University Hospital.

It is understood police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident. No arrests have been made.

Police believe the children were killed some time between Friday afternoon and 7pm.

It is thought the children had been at school on Friday but that Conor was collected early, around lunchtime.

A woman – believed to be the mother – was found ‘wandering the streets’ in a ‘disoriented state’ shortly before the bodies were found.

A taxi driver stopped and took her home around 7pm.

The taxi driver called an ambulance out of concern around the same time Mr McGinley arrived and went inside the house, Extra.ie reports.

It is thought he discovered the body of one of the children downstairs and the other two upstairs.

There was no sign of a break-in at the house, sources said.

Security insiders stressed last night that the investigation into the tragic events was at a very ‘early stage’.

The estate where the young family lived, Parson’s Court, is made up of both houses and apartments.

The family are not thought to have lived at the house for long, having moved in last year according to neighbours.

Mr McGinley is also reported to have attended a special Mass at St Finian’s Church, near the home, on Sunday where prayers were said for the family.

‘We pray especially for all parents and children,’ Father Kevin Doherty said. ‘Darkness has come but the light is among us… each of us can be light to the other.’

A Garda spokesperson said: ‘At approximately 7.45pm Friday 24 January 2020 Gardaí responded to a call at Parson’s Court, Newcastle, County Dublin.

‘Ambulance personnel and responding Gardaí discovered the bodies of three children in the house: Brothers and sister Conor (nine), Darragh (seven) and Carla (three) McGinley.

‘A female relative, aged in her 40’s, was found at the scene and is currently receiving medical attention in Tallaght Hospital.

‘The scene is currently being examined by members of the Garda Technical Bureau. Assistant State Pathologist Margot Bolster has attended the scene.

‘The bodies of the three children have been removed to the City Morgue.’

Autopsies were completed by Assistant State Pathologist Margot Bolster at the Dublin City Morgue on Saturday evening.

Interim post-mortem results are not being published for operational reasons and further toxicology results are still awaited.

The house at Parson’s Court, Newcastle, in the south-west of the city, remains sealed off for examinations by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Councillor for the area Emer Higgins described the events as an ‘unimaginable tragedy’.

‘My thoughts are with everybody impacted,’ said the Fine Gael representative.

‘This is a really tight-knit community, it’s a small area, it’s a quiet area, and it’s just unthinkable that something like this could be happening on our doorstep.

‘It’s so tragic. It’s unbelievable that three young people’s lives could be cut short like that, in what seems to be a particularly tragic case.’