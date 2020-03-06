Dilapidated shack in San Francisco deemed unsafe to enter sells for $2MILLION

An old dilapidated shack in San Francisco that was declared unsafe to enter has sold for nearly $2million, it has emerged.

The abandoned 640-square foot cottage that sits on a hill overlooking the Californian city was deemed unsafe to go inside and has been uninhabited for months.

Initially it was thought the small building could have been one of the earthquake shacks built as temporary housing after the 1906 San Francisco quake and fires.

But after research by the property’s current owners, it was discovered the shack was not one of these buildings and so has no historic value and can be demolished.

The home was listed for $2.5 million but was in such bad shape, potential buyers could not even set foot inside and it even comes with a demolition permit.

Despite its condition, realtor Anne Laury of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury brokered the $1.975 million deal for the house on Potrero Hill.

Pre-approved plans to build a four-story, 4,451 square foot building after the shack has been knocked down have been granted.

The plans also include a luxury multi-unit with 360-degree sweeping views of the city, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

It was first listed on the market in November 2018, but was quickly taken off due to lack of interest from buyers.