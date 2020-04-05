Director of the CDC denies it was sidelined because of a messaging clash with the White House

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has claimed that it is still actively engaged in the response to the coronavirus pandemic despite not having delivered a public briefing since March 9.

Robert Redfield was questioned on whether he feared that the agency had been sidelined after President Donald Trump established a coronavirus task force headed up by Vice President Mike Pence in March.

Redfield admitted that the CDC may now seem ‘invisible’ to the public but was ‘at the table in every decision’ when it came to the country’s response to the outbreak

He warned that there may be a second wave of the virus in the fall or winter after a lull in this first major outbreak.

There are now more than 311,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States and 8,503 deaths.

The CDC has been at the forefront of the response to other previous health threats, including the H1N1 flu pandemic and the Zika outbreak, but have been relatively silent in the last month following the establishment of the White House task force.

The agency’s last public briefing was on March 9.

Before this, the CDC had been delivering their own updates on the national outbreak. They have been replaced with first Pence, and now Trump, who delivers daily press conferences about the national emergency.

It was claimed that the sudden silencing of the CDC was down to a conflict over messaging, as the Trump administration sought to initially downplay predictions of how the outbreak would hit the country.

Upon his return from a trip to India in February, Trump lit into aides about Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who had provided a dire warning about the virus’ potential impact.

Messonnier is no longer in charge of the outbreak response at the CDC and has been replaced by Anne Schuchat, CDC’s principal deputy director.

Redfield claims this has no connection to Trump’s unhappiness with her warnings and says that it was a natural progression as the outbreak evolved.

‘It was an evolution. Nancy really activated her center for the response in very early January when China probably still had less than 50 cases. But it was clear that this was going to be a broader agency wide response,’ he told Stat News.

When pushed on whether the CDC should be the face of the national response to the crisis, Redfield argued that the agency was still heavily involved, even if they were not the people delivering the press briefings.

‘I don’t think there’s any way you can even overstate how aggressively the CDC is involved throughout this nation in operationalizing the response,’ he said.

‘You may see it as invisible on the nightly news, but it’s sure not invisible in terms of operationalizing this response. And all you have to do to find that is go talk to your state and territorial health departments. Go out and look at the outbreaks. Go look in the field. So I guess it depends on how you define visibility.’

He added that the CDC is still working with the task force on a daily basis and is involved in all the decisions being made.

‘CDC is at the table in every decision. We’re at the task force meeting every single day. We’re giving our public health guidance and our recommendations,’ he said.

‘We’ve got literally thousands of people working 24/7 gathering data all over this nation, not to mention sending people across this country to help with outbreak responses. So I think we’re fully engaged in the operations of the response.

‘You know, if others seem to communicate some of that, that’s a decision that the administration can make. But I will guarantee you we’re 100% engaged 24/7 in operationalizing the response throughout this nation.’

Redfield warned, however, that even if this wave of infections experiences a lull, there may be a second wave coming later in the year.

He claims that the second widespread outbreak could be more severe as it would hit the nation when flu season would normally see more people falling ill.

The combination between coronavirus and the flu could be disastrous for the nation’s healthcare system as they are both respiratory illnesses which require the same equipment for treatment.

This would see coronavirus patients and flu patients battling for resources but Redfield hopes that a lull over the summer months will allow for hospitals to plan and prepare.

‘I think there’s a reasonable probability that this virus is going to have a seasonality to it, Redfield said.

‘And that means that there’s a potential global catastrophe that may, in fact, be on its way to the Southern Hemisphere, particularly sub-Saharan Africa. And we need to prepare for that.

‘Related to us, that means that we may, in fact, get through in the weeks ahead, the months ahead into a lull. But I would say [if] we’re lucky enough to have that we need to get very prepared because next late fall and early winter, like most respiratory viruses, coronavirus 19 will be an enemy that we’re going to have to face again.

‘Now we’re going to have time to prepare. We’re going to have, I think, hopefully time to reinforce our public health capacity in many parts of the nation so that we can do early diagnosis, isolation, contact tracing, prevent large community clusters, prevent what we call sustained community transmission,’ he added.

‘Just one of our challenges next season is going to be two simultaneous outbreaks: coronavirus 19, second wave, and our regular flu season. And they both compete for the same hospital resources.’

Redfield was also pressed about the recent announcement that the CDC will advise for faces to be covered when people leave their homes.

President Trump announced at his Friday press briefing that the Centers for Disease Control was now recommending that Americans wear non-medical cloth masks – but pressed that it wasn’t a mandate.

For days, top experts, including members of Trump’s coronavirus taskforce said they were debating whether or not to put out a mask recommendation.

One concern is that Americans not working in the medical field would scoop up masks needed to protect doctors, nurses, first responders and others on the front lines.

For days, Trump suggested that Americans could simply wear scarves to get by.

But on Friday he said the CDC was putting out the new recommendation for masks.

‘From recent studies we know that transmissions from individuals without symptoms is playing a more significant role in the spread of the virus than previously understood, so you don’t seem to have symptoms and it still gets transferred,’ the president explained.

‘In light of these studies the CDC is advising the sue of non-medical cloth face covering as an additional voluntary public health measure,’ he said.

The president suggested cloth or fabric masks that could be ordered online or made at home.

They should also be able to be washed.

‘I want to emphasize that the CDC is not recommending the use of medical grade or surgical grade masks and we want that to be used for our great medical people that are working so hard and doing some job,’ the president said.

Redfield reiterated this advice stating that he the CDC ‘strongly continue to recommend that N95 masks and surgical masks really be committed to the health care workers that are on the frontlines’.

He stressed that social distancing is still one of the best protections that can be used against the coronavirus spread, deeming it a ‘powerful weapon’ as it cannot jump further than six feet.

‘We actually have one of the most powerful weapons that we need to defeat the spread of this virus. And I know a lot of people may not see it as a powerful weapon, but it is. And that’s social distancing. This virus cannot jump 6 feet. So this is why the president’s recommendation is to slow the spread of the coronavirus,’ Redfield said.

‘Now that said, there’s probably greater numbers of individuals that are without symptoms, and have this virus and can shed this virus than I think was originally appreciated.

‘So we are discussing in detail whether a face covering, a face barrier, whether that would modify the ability of those of us that may be infected and don’t know it to actually infect others.’

During a press briefing on Saturday evening, Trump thanked the sacrifices Americans are making with 96 per cent of the country now on lockdown.

He warned there will be many American deaths in the coming week in a somber start to his daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic Saturday at the White House.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States have increased by over 100,000 in the past three days as the death toll stretched over 8,500 on Saturday.

‘This will probably be the toughest week – between this week and next week,’ Trump told reporters.

‘There will be a lot of death, unfortunately. But a lot less death than if this wasn’t done,’ he added of the measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

The president was joined Saturday by coronavirus taskforce members including Vice President Mike Pence.

Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci were also on hand, as was Dr. Stephen Hahn of the Food and Drug Administration.

The president had originally wanted to open up the country by Easter, but on Sunday decided to keep the federal social distancing policies in place through the end of April.

Fauci, taking the podium early in the briefing, said that the doctors have seen that the policies of social distancing have had an effect in slowing the spread of the virus.

‘I want to actually just plea as I do … as sobering and as difficult as this is, what we are doing is making a difference,’ Fauci said.