Disney Family Singalong lineup: Who is in the line up of Disney Family Singalong show?

From the tunes in High School Musical to Beauty and the Beast, Disney has produced some of the most iconic songs ever. The fairytales and stories Disney tell have captivated children for years, with some of the songs becoming Oscar winners. A whole host of celebrity faces will be performing these tracks from their homes, and some of the stars will gain quite the following.

With Disney being such a huge studio, it is no wonder they have been able to book some of the biggest stars of the moment. Whether it is one of the best-loved Frozen voice actors, Josh Gad, or the cast of High School Musical, Zac Efron included, there are a huge number of stars. As well as Disney actors, there are also recording artists and singers, such as popstar Ariana Grande, tenor Josh Groban, and country music band Little Big Town.

Here is the full list of performers, as released by Disney on April 14: “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé “A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town “Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera “Colours of the Wind” – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – Thomas Rhett “Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with cast of Disney’s Aladdin “Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken “How Far I’ll Go” – Auliʻi Cravalho “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” – Ariana Grande “I Wan’na Be Like You” – Darren Criss

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond “It’s a Small World” – John Stamos “Let It Go” – Amber Riley “The Bare Necessities” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Marcus Scribner “Under The Sea” – Jordan Fisher “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” – Josh Groban Since the full list was announced, the High School Musical cast have also been announced as returning for the special reunion.

Director Kenny Ortega told Deadline: “Everyone we reached out to was quick — and you’ll see it in their spirit and the way they come together from their homes. “They recognise this is an opportunity to strengthen spirits for those joining us for the broadcast.” It seems clear the High School Musical cast will perform together again, but until we know for sure, fans will have to wait and see. The Disney Family Singalong will be performed on April 16 at 8pm ET on ABC, and will be found on the ABC and YouTube websites after the show

