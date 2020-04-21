Disney Family Singalong live stream: How to watch Disney Family Singalong online

DISNEY is once again providing entertainment for families everywhere – so how can fans watch The Disney Family Singalong?

How can fans watch the Disney Family Singalong?

Who is performing in Disney Family Singalong?

What songs will be performed?

Disney is bringing together some of the biggest stars of stage and screen for an extravaganza like no other. Stars including Zac Efron and Ariana Grande are returning to the screen to celebrate all things Disney. Other celebrities and their families will also be performing, and it couldn’t be simpler to watch the fun at home.

How can fans watch the Disney Family Singalong? The Disney Family Singalong will be performed for people in the UK on April 16 at 8pm ET on ABC. ABC is not available for people in the UK, however, there will be ways of watching the show after it’s finished. The show will be available to watch online on the ABC website and on YouTube after it has aired.

Who is performing in Disney Family Singalong? The singalong will feature celebrities and their families taking on their favourite Disney tunes, directly from their own homes. Some old Disney actors such as Demi Lovato, Zac Efron and Frozen’s Josh Gad are all performing songs from films as diverse as Mary Poppins, Cinderella, Pocahontas and High School Musical. Kenny Ortega, director of High School Musical, has done an incredible task in reuniting the whole main cast of the show, with Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu and Ashley Tisdale also expected to perform.

Speaking to Deadline about the reunion, he said: “I wanted to find something I can do to participate and it was so great to be given the call and invited by ABC to join. “It gave me a purpose to get up every morning. I feel really good that we have an opportunity to do something like this — it’s good medicine.” On the return of Efron, he said: “We couldn’t reach Zac until late but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course. “Everyone we reached out to was quick — and you’ll see it in their spirit and the way they come together from their homes. “They recognise this is an opportunity to strengthen spirits for those joining us for the broadcast.”

What songs will be performed? Disney released a full list of the programme on April 14, which can be found here: “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé “A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town “Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera “Colours of the Wind” – Tori Kelly “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with cast of Disney’s Aladdin “Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken “How Far I’ll Go” – Auliʻi Cravalho “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” – Ariana Grande “I Wan’na Be Like You” – Darren Criss “I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond “It’s a Small World” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” – Amber Riley “The Bare Necessities” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Marcus Scribner “Under The Sea” – Jordan Fisher “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” – Josh Groban Of course, now the High School Musical cast are coming back together, it is likely a song from those movies will definitely be performed.

