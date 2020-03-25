Disney Plus: How to get streaming service on Smart TV, PS4 and Xbox One

Disney Plus launches in the UK tomorrow – here is how to get the streaming service on your Smart TV, PS4 or Xbox One

Disney+ finally launches in the UK tomorrow, Tuesday, March 24, to rival the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The on-demand streaming platform from Walt Disney Studios boasts an impressive library of content.

Think Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic titles and a lot more. There are more than 500 movies and 300 series to choose from.

If this sounds like something for you, you first need to sign up to Disney+ and sort your subscription out on the dedicated website.

You can access the whole Disney+ library for a very reasonable £5.99 a month, or £59.99 a year.

Here is how to get the streaming service on your TV or console.

If you have a Smart TV, getting Disney Plus is super easy.

First make sure your TV is connected to the internet, as you won’t get any far without it.

If you own a Sony Smart TV locate the Google Play Store or Sony Select on your home screen.

For an LG Smart TV you can use the LG Content Store and for a Philips Smart TV use the Play Store.

Search for Disney+, select the app and then press install.

Once installed the app will appear on your home screen.

If you don’t have a Smart TV you can still access Disney+ suing a Smart TV stick, such as the Amazon Fire TV or Roku stick.

If you have a PS4 you need to head to the PlayStation Store.

On the Apps section you will find the dedicated Disney+ app, and all you need to do is click download.

At only 80MB, it won’t take long to download.

Once the download is completed you will find it in the TV & Video section on the main menu.

On rival console Xbox One you can also easily download the streaming service on the Microsoft Store.

Use the search function and type Disney Plus to find the dedicated app.

Once the app is downloaded onto your console you can launch it from the My Games & Apps tab on your home screen.