Disturbing photos show body bags filling the hallways of Brooklyn hospital before being wheeled out

Shocking photos have been released that capture the true horror of the rising death toll at what is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

Bright orange body bags are seen lining the hallways of a hospital in Brooklyn as New York City tackles the pandemic head-on.

The disturbing images taken inside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Bushwick show several deceased patients in body bags on stretchers.

New York City’s death toll from coronavirus stands at just over 2,400 with just over 64,500 people across the five boroughs coming down with the infection.

Wyckoff Heights along with and other city hospitals are becoming overwhelmed, as coronavirus patients fill up intensive care wards.

Medical personnel at the hospital can be seen in full personal protective gear as they roll the bodies from the hospital to a special refrigerator truck outside acting as a temporary morgue.

The refrigerated trailers can be seen near hospitals all over the city and have become a grim reminder of the stark reality with hospital morgues already at capacity.

Inside the truck, dozens of body bags could be seen loaded on top of one other in the makeshift morgue.

There were 4,159 coronavirus deaths in the wider New York State as of Sunday morning – up 594 from the day before.

A record 630 deaths were reported Saturday. The numbers Sunday reflect the first time fatalities have dropped over 24 hours in a number of days.

Governor Cuomo hesitated to say the worst was definitely over for the Empire state but added: ‘The apex could be a plateau and we could be on that plateau now. We won’t know until you see the next few days, does it go up, does it go down.

Cuomo also announced the number of people discharged from hospitals has also gone ‘way up’, adding: ‘That’s great news.’

There were 574 new hospitalizations Sunday Cuomo said – down from 1,095 on Saturday and 1,427 on Friday.

March 22 marked the last time less than 600 new hospitalizations were recorded, with 586.

Confirmed coronavirus cases were up in the state around 8,000 to 122,031.