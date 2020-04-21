Doctors save baby but mother dies after medics were forced to perform emergency caesarean

A physiotherapist who was diagnosed with coronavirus when she was 32 weeks pregnant has died from the disease, but doctors managed to save her baby in an emergency cesarean.

Viviane Albuquerque, 33, was taken to the Unimed Hospital in the city of Recife in the northeastern Brazilian state of Recife on March 28 with symptoms of Covid-19 in her 32nd week of pregnancy.

She was confirmed to have the virus on April 1 and transferred to the intensive care unit due to the fact she was heavily pregnant.

Her condition worsened and on April 3 she was intubated before an emergency caesarian was carried out on Saturday, April 4.

The baby was successfully delivered but mother Albuquerque did not recover and died a day later.

Her partner Erik Silva said their baby was in the intensive care unit in a serious but stable condition. Local newspaper Folha de Pernambuco report the baby weighed 2 kilogrammes (4.4 lbs) and had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Silva said of Albuquerque: ‘She was a very hardworking person, she was going to be a law graduate in the middle of the year. She was an excellent person, we had been together for four years. Our son is called Erik and he is recovering. He was born after eight months.’

The hospital said in a statement that the baby is ‘receiving all the necessary from the medical team’.

Local media report this was Albuquerque’s second pregnancy, having previously given birth to twins, five years old, who are now in their father’s house in quarantine. The family do not know how she was infected with the virus.

According to the latest figures from the Johns Hopkins University, Brazil has registered 12,232 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 566 deaths and 127 recoveries.