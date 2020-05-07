Dog The Bounty Hunter ENGAGED

8 SHARES Share Tweet

Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman has got engaged to his new girlfriend Francie Frane, after they started dating earlier this year.

The widower, 67, got down on one knee at a romantic dinner at their home in Colorado, ten months after the death of his wife, Beth, from throat cancer.

The reality star told The Sun he’s so happy he wants to have the ‘biggest wedding there’s ever been,’ open to all his fans, in what he says will be ‘one hell of a party.

Francie, 51, spoke about the moment Dog got down on one knee at their home, where they are self-isolating together.

She said: ‘I wasn’t expecting it at all. think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit.

‘So when I came in I was like, “Wow, this is awesome”. Then he said, “Come in, sit down because I need to talk to you”.

‘So I put all the food in the kitchen and I came in and he said, “I know that God brought you into my life and I don’t want to spend one moment of it without you”.’

Francie said Dog got down on one knee and asked her to be his wife.

Dog wants to invite his 12 children, Francie’s two sons and their grandchildren, but is so happy, he says that all fans are welcome, too, saying: ‘people need a bit of love after lockdown.’

The couple believe their meeting was due to divine intervention as Francie lost her husband Bob six months prior to Beth’s passing.

Dog had left a message on her phone asking Bob to do some work for him but didn’t know he had passed away and he and Francie became friends after that.

The couple say their union has got a mixed response from fans because some are happy for them and others feel it is too soon.

Earlier this week, Dog and Francie were professing their love for each other on social media.

Dog captioned a solo picture of Frane he posted on Instagram on Saturday: ‘I scream & Cry Beth where are you why did you leave me then I look up & see you Francie & the pain turns to a smile I LOVE YOU WOMAN !!’

On Monday, Frane, who’s a rancher from Colorado, reflected on their new relationship in what looked to be a journal/diary entry that she shared on Instagram.

‘You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have! So you cling to God & to His word with all your might because it’s all you know to do. Then one day I looked up from the ashes and there you stood. Wow God!’ she wrote, seemingly referencing Dog.

In the caption, Frane shared a Bible quote from Isaiah 61:3, and three words she addressed directly to Chapman: ‘I love you!’

The new couple, who haven’t been shy in gushing over each on social media, also referenced their religious beliefs in a post from last Thursday that showed them out on a walk together.

‘Out enjoying today’s beautiful weather with Lola the bulldog ♥️ We walk by faith, not by sight. Living our lives in a manner consistent with our confident belief in God’s promises. 2 Corinthians 5:7,’ they both wrote in the caption.

Just days before Frane shared a photo of herself and Dog snuggled up to one another, while pronouncing, ‘So excited for this new chapter!’ in the caption.

Dog followed suit and reposted the image.

Their bond has been building, in part, because they’ve been able to help each other cope with the grief of losing their respective spouses.

Beth Chapman died of complications from cancer in late June 2019 at the age of 51.

When previously asked if he thinks marriage could be on the horizon, Dog replied, ‘There will never be another Mrs. Dog but it looks like there will be a final Mrs. Chapman.’

Back in February, Dog admitted that a fake proposal to family friend Moon Angell on The Dr. Oz show was due to him feeling ‘very lonesome.’

The reality star told Entertainment Tonight that his connection with Moon was equally tragic and heartwarming as he relies on her for family business in addition to friendship.

‘I am very lonesome,’ he said. [Moon] knew Beth. And she talked about Beth constantly, “Remember what Beth used to tell us,” and of course I would light right up when she’d say that. I was infatuated with a dream.’