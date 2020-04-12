Dominic Raab height: How tall is Dominic Raab?

DOMINIC RAAB has been asked by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to deputise for him “where necessary” – but how tall is Dominic Raab?

As Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care due to coronavirus, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, 46, has been asked to deputise for him “where necessary”. Mr Raab gave the daily coronavirus press conference from Downing Street, where he gave an update on Mr Johnson’s condition. Mr Raab said ministers wish Boris Johnson a speedy recovery in hospital, saying: “He’s not just our boss, he’s also a colleague and he’s also our friend”.

How tall is Dominic Raab? Dominic Raab is said to be around 5ft 9 inches tall or 175cm. He was born on February 25, 1974 in Buckinghamshire and is currently serving as First Secretary of State and Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs. In a statement revealing Mr Johnson’s move to intensive care due to worsening coronavirus symptoms, Mr Raab was asked to stand in for the Prime Minister where possible.

Updating the country on Mr Johnson’s condition Mr Raab said: “He’s receiving the very best care from the excellent medical team at St Thomas’s Hospital. “He remained stable overnight. “He’s receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any assistance, he’s not required any mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support. “He remains in good spirits and in keeping with usual clinical practise his progress continues to be monitored closely in critical care.”

Mr Raab said he had “total confidence” in the arrangements the Prime Minister had put in place to allow the Foreign Secretary to deputise for him. Mr Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital across the River Thames from parliament late on Sunday after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms, including a high temperature and a cough, for more than 10 days. However, his condition rapidly deteriorated over the next 24 hours, and he was moved on Monday to an intensive care unit, where the most serious cases are treated, in case he needed to be put on a ventilator. He was still conscious, his office said. Mr Johnson’s spokesman told reporters at an 11am briefing on Tuesday: “He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any other assistance.

“The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits. “He has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support.” The UK remains under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, with Britons not allowed to leave their homes except for essential shopping, for one form of exercise per day or to attend key jobs. Speaking at the daily press conference on Tuesday, the government’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said Britain is not seeing an acceleration in the number of cases of COVID-19 but it is too early to tell whether the coronavirus outbreak is peaking.

Mr Vallance said: “There is a fairly steady increase in numbers. It’s possible we are beginning to see the beginning of change, in terms of the curve flattening a little bit. “We won’t know that for sure for a week or so. But what we’re not seeing is an acceleration.” Asked whether the Government had decided to extend the lockdown, Mr Raab said the worst thing the country could do was “take its foot off the peddle” in terms of the strict social distancing measures. He said: “In terms of the review, we are not at that stage yet. We will take any decision when the time is right, based on the facts and the scientific and medical advice.

“Our number one and overriding focus right now is on conveying the key message which is that everyone needs to keep adhering to this guidance. “There is a long Easter bank holiday weekend coming up, warm weather and we understand people are making big sacrifices to follow this guidance. “It is helping, it is contributing to our ability to tackle the coronavirus. “The worst thing now would be to take our foot off the peddle, to ease up on that and risk losing the gains that have been made. “It is absolutely critical that people keep up that discipline and the vast majority will. We hope everyone will follow that example.”

