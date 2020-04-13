Dominic Raab warns UK ‘not past the top’ as total hospital death toll exceeds 11,000

UK FOREIGN SECRETARY Dominic Raab has said there are some “favorable signs” from the most up to date data that reveal the UK is “starting to win this battle” against coronavirus but cautioned: “We are still not past the top.”

Speaking at today’s Downing Street interview, Raab praised individuals for remaining at residence throughout the Easter weekend break as well as included: “Our strategy is working. Please stay with it and we’ll make it through this crisis with each other.”

Raab said: “At the end of last week we were concerned that individuals may begin disregarding the suggestions or cutting corners given the lure to head out into the sunshine.

“In truth the frustrating majority of people remained at home as well as understood the significance of doing so.

“By staying home this weekend break, you’ve saved lives. Thank you, your efforts are making all the difference. And also please keep them up– we’ve come as well much, we’ve lost a lot of liked ones and also we’ve given up also much to alleviate up now.”

Raab’s comments followed the hospital casualty passed 11,000 and Downing Street stated the UK Government’s Covid-19 testing program was “heading in the right instructions”.

Boris Johnson’s main representative preserved the UK was still on training course to lug out the Government’s pledge of 100,000 coronavirus tests a day by the end of the month as he stated 18,000 had actually been performed in the 24 hours to Sunday morning.

The representative stated there had actually been “significant progress” in the attempt to enhance testing of frontline NHS workers, with almost 43,000 staff and also their family members examined so far.

The spokesperson said: “So we have even more to do, but we are heading in the best direction.”

The Department of Health stated 11,329 people had passed away in medical facilities as of 5pm yesterday, with a lot more anticipated in treatment homes.

It suggests the UK has extra taped fatalities than any type of nation other than the US, Italy, Spain as well as France.