Dominic Thiem improvement down to employing Rafael Nadal strategy – Patrick McEnroe

Dominic Thiem has risen to No 3 in the ATP world rankings this year.

Patrick McEnroe has hailed the improvement made by Dominic Thiem under Nicolas Massu and pinpointed his aggression from the baseline as one of the areas he’s developed. Thiem reached the third Grand Slam of his career earlier this year when he beat Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev.

In the final against Novak Djokovic, Thiem was just a set away from his maiden major title but the Serbian mounted a stirring fightback to win in five sets. Nevertheless, the strength of his performances over the last 18 months, in particular, meant it was enough for him to leapfrog Roger Federer and into third in the world rankings. The career milestone is vindication for the work Thiem has done since linking up with former Chilean player Nicolas Massu. And McEnroe says Thiem’s ability to trade from the baseline like Nadal has been one of the keys to his rise.

“He started to show more versatility on the backhand,” McEnroe told ATP. “He uses the slice a lot more and I think he’s also taking it down the line a lot more and taking it earlier. “He now has the ability to take the ball much closer to the baseline on both sides to finish points. “One of the reasons Rafa is still so good is he’s figured out how to not have to stand six, eight feet behind the baseline and just run all day to win. He can do that if he has to.

“For Thiem moving forward, you want to be able to finish points and you want to be able to take time away from your opponent if you want to be able to continue to be successful. “He is getting better at that.” Thiem also has another admirer in Toni Nadal, who believes the Austrian is on course to become the new ‘King of Clay’. He told Spanish publication Marca: “It is difficult for there to be another like Rafael Nadal.