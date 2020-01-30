Domino’s manager caught on camera attacking employee is fired

A Domino’s manager was allegedly slapped with a measly one-day suspension after he was caught on camera assaulting an employee in the store’s freezer room.

Surveillance footage of the shocking incident, which took place Sunday at the pizza franchise in Azle, Texas, later went viral on social media prompting the corporation to subsequently fire the offender.

In the video, the manager can be seen following employee Emily Frias into the freezer in a fit of rage.

He points his finger at Frias before he punches a pizza tray she is holding in her hands, causing it to crash to the floor.

The irate manager then spectacularly punches a nearby wall eleven times.

According to Frias’ sister-in-law, Kathryn, a Domino’s district manager only planned to suspend the manager over the incident for a single day.

She wrote on Facebook: ‘Yesterday, January 26th, 2020, [manager]Clayton Floyd was having a rough day so Emily suggested for him to take the rest of the day for himself. He got irate and decided to belittle her so she removed herself from the situation and she went to the freezer to get dough to continue her work day.’

She continued, claiming: ‘He decided that was not enough confrontation, he went to the freezer, GOT IN HER FACE AND ASSAULTED HER.’

Kathryn further alleged that the district manager ‘was going to suspend Clayton for only ONE day as disciplinary action’.

She went on to claim that the store manager returned to work the following day only to downplay the incident.

‘They will not fire him, they are supporting him in the situation. They told her [Emily Frias] to not discuss what happened and it would be better to handle it ‘internally”, Kathryn claimed.

She continued: ‘Emily now has to work in a hostile environment. She has never been a problem employee, has bent over backwards to help this store be successful. Is this how we allow our hard working Azle citizens to be treated? Absolutely not. I am OUTRAGED’.

Kathryn’s post was shared more than 1,000 times, while her mother also posted the footage on Twitter under the account name @MamaCat.

‘My daughter in-law works for @Dominos for 5 years. After years of dedication this is how they let their manager treat their employees in Azle, Tx. After the assault he got 1 day suspension. Rly? OUTRAGED! PLZ share. This should never happen,’ @MamaCat wrote.

Eventually, the postings caught the attention of Dominos’ execs, who quickly commenced an investigation.

The manager was promptly fired in light of the shocking footage.

‘We have investigated the recent video posted on social media involving our store in Azle, Texas,’ the official Domino’s Facebook page read.

‘We’ve offered our most sincere apologies to our team member who was being grossly mistreated by a manager. Immediate action was taken to suspend the manager until we completed our investigation. That manager has now been terminated. ‘

They continued: ‘Never was it our intention to ignore or accept the behavior of the manager. Domino’s has long valued its team member’s safety and well-being. We are proud members of our local communities and want nothing more than to provide great food, service and jobs to people in the neighborhoods we serve.’