Don Jr. calls shares vicious meme of Mitt Romney, calling him a p**sy

Donald Trump Jr. lashed out at Mitt Romney in a vicious Instagram meme after the Utah senator said he will vote to convict President Donald Trump.

Trump Jr shared a meme that showed Romney wearing ‘mom jeans’ with the words ‘because you’re a p**sy’ written below the image.

In the caption Trump Jr. then called for Romney to be expelled from the Republican Party.

‘Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS,’ Trump Jr. wrote.

‘He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now. He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP,’ he added.

On Wednesday, Romney became the first and likely only Republican to break ranks during the Senate’s impeachment trial and favor removing Trump from office.

Romney announced his decision during an eight-minute speech on the Senate floor, as the GOP’s 2012 presidential nominee became the first senator to bolt what so far has been a strict party-line divide over whether to oust Trump.

The two men have had a tumultuous relationship since Trump began his presidential campaign.

Romney, a moderate and elder statesman in his party, paused during his speech as he became choked up with emotion.

‘I am profoundly religious. My faith is at the heart of who I am,’ said Romney, a Mormon. After he made that remark, he paused for about 11 seconds, seemingly struggling with his emotions.

‘I take an oath before God as enormously consequential.’ Romney called his decision about how to judge Trump was ‘the most difficult decision I have ever faced’.

‘The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a “high crime and misdemeanor.” Yes, he did,’ Romney said.

‘The president asked a foreign government to investigate his political rival. The president withheld vital military funds from that government to press it to do so. The president delayed funds for an American ally at war with Russian invaders.’

Romney said he knew some fellow Republicans would strenuously disapprove of his decision and that he would be vehemently denounced. But he called his decision ‘an inescapable conviction that my oath before God demanded it of me’.

The senator said he believes Trump was guilty of ‘an appalling abuse of public trust’ when he pressured Ukraine’s leaders to investigate Joe Biden.

“What he did was not “perfect,”‘ Romney said on the Senate floor, as Trump has described his call with Ukraine’s president that was at the heart of the scandal.

‘No, it was a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security and our fundamental values. Corrupting an election to keep one’s self in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine,’ the senator added.

Trump was acquitted by the GOP-run Senate, where a two-thirds majority, 67 votes, was required to remove him.

After facing the darkest chapter of his presidency, Trump, 73, is seeking a second four-year term in the November 3 election.

The impeachment charges against Trump centered on his request that Ukraine investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden and the president’s subsequent actions to block testimony and documents sought by the House in its impeachment investigation.

Democrats accused Trump of abusing his power by withholding $391million in security aid passed by Congress to help Ukraine combat Russia-backed separatists as leverage to pressure Kiev to help him smear Biden, who is seeking his party’s nomination to challenge Trump in November.

Trump denied wrongdoing and most Republicans in the House and Senate rallied around him. Over the past few days, some Republican senators have criticized Trump’s behavior but said it did not warrant his ouster.

‘I hope our Democratic colleagues will finally accept the results of this trial, just as they have not accepted the results of the 2016 election,’ said Republican Senator John Cornyn, saying he hoped they did not launch a second impeachment inquiry.

‘It’s time for our country to come together, to heal the wounds that divide us.’

The president also has a bitter feud with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. That feud boiled over during Trump’s State of the Union Address Tuesday night.

Trump snubbed her outstretched hand and Pelosi ripped apart a copy of his remarks behind his back.

The president delivered the astonishing snub to Pelosi as he started his speech by ignoring her as she offered him a handshake, which set the tone for a full-throated condemnation of his political enemies and his presidential predecessors in front of a divided Congress.

He simply turned away as the Speaker took her copy of his speech, then stood in front of a chamber which echoed with cries of ‘four more years’ from Republicans.

The Democratic impeachment managers sat together during the address. Adam Schiff looked at the ground while Jerry Nadler sat with his head in his hand. Several of them had copies of the constitution on the desks in front of them.

Pelosi, at times, was seen biting her lip or holding up a page of the president’s remarks close in front of her face and staring at it intently as the president launched zingers at his political enemies through bragging about policy accomplishments or attacking what the Democratic opposition wanted to do.

She shook her head when Trump claimed he saved the pre-existing condition provision of Obamacare – a law Pelosi fought to get passed and the president tried to dismantle.

The speech was so contentious and divisive that Pelosi tore it up when the president was done speaking. As he left the dais, she ripped the pages in half and threw them down. Democratic lawmakers also fled the chamber in droves when Trump was done talking.

‘I tore it up,’ Pelosi told reporters after the speech was over. ‘It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative. It was such a dirty speech.’

The House launched its impeachment inquiry in September. The Senate trial began on January 16. Senate Republicans voted down a Democratic bid to call witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton and present new evidence in the trial.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler told reporters that Democrats likely would subpoena Bolton, who in an unpublished book manuscript described Trump as playing a central role in pressuring Ukraine, as they continue to investigate the president.

Trump is the third US president to have been impeached. The two others, Bill Clinton in 1999 and Andrew Johnson in 1868, were left in power by the Senate.