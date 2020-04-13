Donald Trump and Joe Biden hold talks on coronavirus crisis

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden spoke by telephone Monday about the coronavirus epidemic, a source familiar with the call told DailyMail.com.

Biden offered suggestions on actions the Trump administration can take to combat the virus, the former vice president’s campaign said.

‘VP Biden & President Trump had a good call. VP Biden shared several suggestions for actions the Admin. can take now to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and expressed his appreciation for the spirit of the American people in meeting the challenges facing the nation’ Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, wrote on Twitter.

The president said the two men spoke for about 15 minutes.

‘I also spoke a few minutes ago with vice president, former vice president Biden, who called and we had a really wonderful, warm conversation,’ President Trump said at his daily White House press briefing.

He confirmed the two talked about the coronavirus.

‘This is what we talked about. This is what everyone’s talking about. This is where they want to talk about. He gave me his point of view and I fully understood that and we just had a very friendly conversation. Lasted probably 15 minutes. It was really good. It was really good, really nice. I appreciate his calling,’ the president said.

He also said they agreed not to reveal details of what they talked about.

‘We had a good talk. We said we weren’t going to talk about what we said. It was a warm talk. I enjoyed it. I hope he enjoyed it too. It was short, 15 minutes,’ Trump said.

‘He had suggestions. It doesn’t mean I agree but he certainly had suggestions,’ the president added. ‘I also told him some of the things we are doing. The conversation was a friendly, very friendly conversation.’

Trump, in a tweet on Monday, slammed Biden for suggesting holding a virtual political convention this summer in light of social distancing guidelines, and then asked why he never called.

‘What ever happened to that phone call he told the Fake News he wanted to make to me?’ the president wrote.

The former vice president proposed speaking with Trump about his response to the coronavirus outbreak, including advising him on how to handle the pandemic.

‘Our teams will be in touch and we will arrange a call,’ Bedingfield said in a statement last Wednesday after Trump was asked if he would speak with the former vice president.

‘I would absolutely take his call,’ Trump said at a coronavirus press briefing last week. ‘I would love to speak with him, sure.’

Biden has been critical of the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying that the president was too slow to take action in combatting the disease.

He told reporters last week that he hoped Trump could ‘learn some lessons’ from the Obama administration, which dealt with outbreaks of Ebola in Africa and the swine flu in the United States.

‘We’ve been through this in a slightly different way in the past, and I hope they can learn some lessons from what we did right and maybe what we did wrong,’ Biden said, noting that his team had been working to arrange the conversation with Trump.

The former vice president has publicly urged Trump to listen to medical experts, use the Defense Production Act to order companies to make the medical supplies needed, and to be more frank with American people about the dangers of the disease.

‘If I see something that’s not happening, I think it’s my obligation to step up and say, “This is what we should be doing,”‘ Biden said last month on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press.’

And he told NBC’s ‘Today Show’ he had no plans to criticize the president when the two men talked but just to offer lessons from his own experiences.

‘All I can do is offer the President the things that we prepared, not the same exact thing, but give him my view of what the lessons learned and what I think we should be doing. And I’m not here to criticize him, I’m here to try to promote more rapid response to the things that have to be acted on. But I’m ready to do that,’ Biden said.

More than 10,000 people have died from coronavirus in the U.S. since the first death last month – and there are nearly 347,000 confirmed cases, more than any other country has reported.