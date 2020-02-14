Donald Trump BLASTED Boris Johnson in furious phone call over Huawei

Boris Johnson endured a phone call with an ‘apoplectic’ Donald Trump following the decision to approve a deal with Huawei, it was claimed yesterday.

The Prime Minister spoke to the US President last week soon after he announced that the Chinese manufacturer would be allowed to work on the UK’s next-generation 5G mobile phone network – despite strong opposition from the US.

A source briefed on the phone call told the Financial Times that Mr Trump was ‘apoplectic’ with Mr Johnson. A second official confirmed the call between the pair was ‘very difficult’.

British officials with knowledge of the exchange said they were taken aback by the force of the president’s language towards Mr Johnson, the FT reported.

Downing Street and the White House declined to comment. However, a government source told the Mail: ‘These calls can get overheated at times.’

US vice-president Mike Pence confirmed the Trump administration had made its disappointment ‘very clear’ to the UK following Mr Johnson’s announcement.

A summary of the call released by the White House last Tuesday stated: ‘Today, President Donald J Trump spoke with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom.

‘The two leaders discussed critical regional and bilateral issues, including telecommunications security.’

Downing Street’s official readout of the call stated: ‘The prime minister underlined the importance of like-minded countries working together to diversify the market and break the dominance of a small number of companies.’

Thomas Wright, who specialises in UK-US relations and is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said the frosty call hinted at Trump taking ‘personal affront’ at the decision.

He told the FT: ‘To me the significance of the phone call is that it shows that Trump is very engaged and very upset and that this is not going to blow over and it will have implications if not on Five Eyes then on trade talks.’

The briefings came as Mr Trump savaged those who tried to unseat him as ‘dirty cops, liars and leakers’ yesterday after victory at his impeachment trial.

A day after the Senate voted to acquit him of all charges, the President brandished a copy of the Washington Post with the front page headline ‘Trump acquitted’.

‘It was the only good headline I’ve ever had in the Washington Post,’ he said of the newspaper owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

In an hour-long, unscripted and rambling speech, Mr Trump said the bid to remove him from office was ‘bull****’, adding: ‘It was evil, it was corrupt, it was dirty cops… it was leakers and liars. I don’t know if other presidents would have been able to take it.

‘This should never ever happen to another president, ever.’

Describing the impeachment process as a ‘disgrace’, he added: ‘We went through hell, unfairly. We did nothing wrong.’

He denounced Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff as ‘vicious horrible people’, and the FBI leadership as ‘scum’.

Mr Trump had been accused of abusing his power by asking Ukraine to dig for dirt on potential 2020 rival Joe Biden.

However, his opponents fell well short of the two-thirds majority required to remove him – losing the Senate votes 53-47 and 52-48.