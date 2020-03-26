Donald Trump coronavirus: Does Trump have COVID-19 after meeting Jair Bolsonaro?

DONALD TRUMP could be the latest US citizen to test positive for coronavirus after coming into contact with people who have been confirmed as having the virus. Does Donald Trump have coronavirus?

Donald Trump held a press conference on Friday after reports Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus. The two men had spent time with one another earlier this month.

Does Donald Trump have coronavirus? The White House on Friday held an urgent meeting during which Donald Trump declared a national emergency over coronavirus. Fox News also reported Jair Bolsonaro’s test for coronavirus had come back positive but gave no source. The US president said he was showing no symptoms of the coronavirus after he met a political aide to Brazilian Mr Bolsanaro who later tested positive. Mr Trump told reporters during his press conference in the White House: “We have no symptoms whatsoever.” There had been speculation that President Bolsonaro had himself tested positive, but on Friday said he did not have the virus. Donald Trump sat next to Mr Bolsonaro at a dinner at his residence in Florida last week.

Mr Trump hosted the Brazilian president at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. One of the Mr Bolsonaro’s communications officials Fabio Wajngarten tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. The official was with Mr Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago and was pictured with the American president. Mr Trump said at the time he was not concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus after the news about Mr Wajngarten surfaced.

The American president had previously said: “Let’s put it this way: I’m not concerned.” Mr Trump was speaking while meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office. He said he had heard about Mr Wajngarten’s exposure but said they “did nothing very unusual”. Mr Trump also said he and Varadkar opted not to shake hands when the Irish leader arrived at the White House for the traditional St Patrick’s Day meeting.

Mr Bolsonaro has played down the threat of coronavirus saying he believes the worries are “oversized”. On Wednesday, the Brazilian president said: “Other flus kill more than this.” His son Eduardo Bolsonaro attacked the media and suggested his father’s testing was not yet complete in a post on Twitter. He wrote: “Too much lies and little information. Coronavirus exam done with the team that were with [Mr Bolsonaro] in USA have not yet been completed.”

The White House said on Wednesday that Mr Trump had not been tested for the virus. Thursday, the White House added that Mr Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence had “almost no interactions” with Mr Wajngarten and so sees no need for the two to be tested at this time. Earlier this week, US Representative Matt Gaetz, who was on board Air Force One with the president said he was self-quarantining because he had been in contact with a person who had tested positive for the coronavirus. Mr Gaetz tested negative but remains in self-quarantine.