Donald Trump earns a standing ovation from Kayla Mueller’s parents during State of the Union

Donald Trump earned a standing ovation from the parents of Kayla Mueller as he praised the special forces raid that killed her captor and ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Towards the end of his speech – which was peppered with guest appearances and theatrical moments – Trump welcomed Carl and Marsha Mueller, who were sat in front of his own family in the House gallery.

He recalled Kayla’s legacy as a humanitarian worker, her capture and torture at the hands of Baghdadi, and her eventual murder, before speaking about the night that Baghdadi met his own death.

‘On the night that United States Special Forces Operators ended Al Baghdadi’s miserable life,’ he said, ‘the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, received a call in the Situation Room.

‘He was told that the brave men of the elite Special Forces team, that so perfectly carried out the operation, had given their mission a name – “Task Force 8-14.”

‘It was a reference to a special day: August 14th – Kayla’s birthday.

‘Carl and Marsha, America’s warriors never forgot Kayla – and neither will we.’

The remarks earned a standing ovation, including from Kayla’s parents who appeared emotional as Trump was speaking.

Carl stood holding a portrait photo of his daughter with his hand across his chest, while Marsha applauded the President.

It was one of a number of guest appearances during Trump’s speech, designed to hammer home his record in office as the 2020 election looms.

Among those receiving honors on Capitol Hill was Charles McGee, a 100-year-old member of the Tuskegee Airmen who was promoted from Colonel to Brigadier General in respect for his achievements.

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh was also handed the Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, days after announcing he has advanced lung cancer.

Also sitting in guest seats in the gallery was a veteran who turned to drugs suffering from PTSD and is now a poster boy for Trump’s ‘opportunity zone’ initiative; a border patrol commander; and a man whose brother was killed by an illegal immigrant.

A widow whose husband was killed by an IED linked to Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general whose death Trump ordered; a baby born at 21 weeks who has become a pro-life movement icon; and Venezuela’s former top cop who fled the Maduro regime were also invited.

Juan Guiado, the Venezuelan opposition leader recognized by the US as the country’s true ruler, also stopped by after a round-the-world tour to drum up support from his allies.

But the carefully stage-managed show ended up being overshadowed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up the pages of Trump’s speech as he finished.

Speaking after the speech had finished, Pelosi said ripping the pages apart ‘was the courteous thing to do, given the alternatives.’

She added: ‘Once again, President Trump was not truthful about his actions in court to destroy pre-existing condition protections.

‘Once again, President Trump pulled his punch on his promise to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices, which House Democrats delivered with the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, H.R.3.

‘Democrats continue to urge the President to abandon his assault on seniors and families and to join us to deliver real progress in lowering the price of prescription drugs and making the bold investments needed to rebuild America’s infrastructure in a green and modern way.’

She added: ‘The manifesto of mistruths presented in page after page of the address tonight should be a call to action for everyone who expects truth from the President and policies worthy of his office and the American people.’

The White House responded by accusing Pelosi of ripping up ‘one of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, the survival of a child born at 21 weeks, the mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller and a service member’s reunion with his family’ – all of which were features of Trump’s address.

‘That’s her legacy,’ the spokesman added.