Donald Trump is caught on camera ‘conducting’ the national anthem at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump was captured on video apparently captivated by Demi Lovato’s rendition of the National Anthem – air conducting, shifting, and pointing while hosting a Super Bowl party at his private club.

Trump is seen head-on during while Lovato’s performance was broadcast live, raising both hands above his hand as if leading an orchestra.

The video was posted by a ‘real estate agent for a Russian-American firm who frequents Mar-a-Lago and other Trump properties and events,’ according to the Miami Herald.

After his mock conducting, Trump points to a person off screen, presumably a party attendee. Then a few seconds later, he grabs his chair as if to sit down, readjusts his jacket, before the video gets cut off.

The brief video captures just a bit of Russia dialogue. ‘The picture is better, in my opinion,’ says someone in Russian over the strains of ‘Star Spangled Banner.’

First Lady Melania Trump can be seen standing with her hand over her heart for the entire portion. Barron Trump is seen standing to Trump’s left, also with his hand over his heart.

A man in a brown fedora is in the front of the picture, blocking part of the shot with his face obscured.

Trump has regularly chastised athletes who have kneeled during the anthem as a form of protest against police violence and other causes.

In June 2018, during the height of the controversy, Trump said: ‘When you’re in a stadium and they broadcast that national anthem, you’ve got to stand, and you’ve got to be proud and you’ve got to have your hand up and you got to do everything that’s right.’