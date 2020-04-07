Donald Trump issues new rules on US citizens wearing face masks to fight COVID-19

DONALD TRUMP is expected to announce that American’s should wear cloth face masks when out in public amid coronavirus concerns.

The US President has made clear that he feels the measures are not mandatory. It follows the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention advising all American’s follow the new guidelines.

At a White House briefing on Thursday evening, Trump said his administration was “coming out with regulations” on mask wearing.

He said: “They’re going to be coming out with regulations on that.

If people want to abide them frankly — I don’t think they’ll be mandatory because some people don’t want to do that.

“If people wanted to wear them, they can. If people wanted to use scarves they can.”

Trump’s administration appeared conflicted in recommending the measure.

The new guideline is a pivot away from previous advice that people should wear masks if they’re sick and at risk of spreading coronavirus.

This was due to a feared shortage of medical-grade masks as the virus first broke in the States.

Preserving medical supplies for the health care workers on the front-lines against the virus was the priority initially.

Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, expressed concerned about issuing a mask edict.

She said the government doesn’t want to give people the idea that masks are a “substitute” for the social distancing guidelines.

“The most important thing is the social distancing and washing your hands, and we don’t want people to get an artificial sense of protection because they’re behind a mask.

“Because if they’re touching things—remember your eyes are not in the mask — so if you’re touching things and then touching your eyes you’re exposing yourself in the same way.”

The Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned in March that people needed to stop buying masks.

He tweeted: “Seriously people- stop buying masks!

“They are not effective in preventing general public from catching Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!

“The best way to protect yourself and your community is with everyday preventive actions, like staying home when you are sick and washing hands with soap and water, to help slow the spread of respiratory illness.”