Donald Trump Jr. receives permit to hunt Alaska grizzly…

The oldest son of President Donald Trump has received a permit to hunt and kill a grizzly bear in Alaska, officials said Monday.

Donald Trump Jr. was granted the permit to hunt north and east of Nome later this year, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game said.

The Alaska governor has a limited number of ‘dignitary’ licenses and game tags that he can hand out, Fish and Game spokesman Rick Green said. Trump Jr. did not receive one.

He instead applied for one of 27 licenses designated for out-of-state hunters in the area. Only two other hunters applied.

‘We get thousands of applications,’ Eddie Grasser, the wildlife conservation director for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, said. Whether anyone wins, he said, comes down to ‘pure chance, luck of the draw.’

The state conducts periodic drawings for permits to hunt bears, caribou, moose and other animals in various regions. Winners are chosen by a lottery, and there are typically many more applications than hunting tags awarded.

Officials said permits near Nome likely are not in demand for a variety of reasons, including the remoteness of the area and the expense to get there.

The president’s eldest son is an avid hunter and has made several trips to hunt in Alaska and Canada.

As an out-of-state resident, Trump Jr. must be accompanied by a licensed Alaska guide for his hunt.

The hunting season for his permit begins August 1 and lasts through May 31, 2021.

He will target a grizzly, the same species as Alaska brown bears.

Bears along the southern Alaska coastline, referred to as brown bears, have access to abundant salmon and rich vegetation.

That allows them to grow larger and live in higher densities, according to the department.

Smaller bears in the north and interior Alaska are referred to as grizzlies. Grizzlies target moose or caribou, especially calves.

Non-resident hunters where Trump can hunt harvested 11 bears in 2019. Resident hunters killed 40 more.

To follow through with the Nome-area bear hunt, Trump must pay a $1,000 non-resident tag fee and buy a $160 non-resident hunting license, Grasser said.

Trump already was scheduled for a hunt in November at the other end of the state where he will hunt deer and ducks.

The Safari Club this month raffled off a $150,000 seven-day ‘dream hunt’ expedition with Trump Jr as a fundraiser for a youth hunting program.

The raffle winner got the right to accompany the president’s son on a luxury yacht traveling in November along coastal areas of the Tongass National Forest.

In 2012, Trump Jr and brother Eric were part of a hunting trip to Africa that was met with fierce criticism.

‘We are both avid outdoorsmen and were brought up hunting and fishing with our Grandfather who taught us that nothing should ever be taken for granted or wasted,’ the brothers said in a statement to E! News at the time.

‘We have the utmost respect for nature and have always hunted in accordance with local laws and regulations. In addition, all meat was donated to local villagers who were incredibly grateful. We love traveling and being in the woods—at the end of the day, we are outdoorsmen at heart.’