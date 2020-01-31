Donald Trump kicks off tour selling his new trade deal by complaining about his Senate trial

President Donald Trump kicked off a road trip to sell the new USMCA trade deal in battleground Michigan Thursday – but immediately complained about the Democratic impeachment effort he is enduring.

The president also hailed his own ‘tremendous landslide electoral college victory’ and fondly recalled his 2016 visit to the state, which was critical to his win – although local media reported previously that he inflated the crowd size by a factor of ten.

Trump touted the new trade deal and bashed NAFTA, which was signed by Bill Clinton.

‘We just ended a nightmare known as NAFTA. They took our jobs for a long time,’ he told a crowd at Dana Incorporated, a firm that makes axles and other auto parts used in Jeeps, golf carts, and even Zamboni machines.

‘It’s a whole different ball game. It’s going to be great for this plant. It’s going to be incredible for Michigan,’ Trump said in front of a large blue sign touting the agreement.

About four minutes into his speech, Trump complained about impeachment. The Senate trial was airing on Air Force One during his flight from Washington.

‘We’ve built our military, we’ve cut taxes … And what do they do? They impeach you. Explain that one,’ Trump said.

‘But we have great Republicans,’ he said, calling it a ‘very partisan situation.’

‘It’s frankly a disgrace to our country,’ said Trump, as senators back in D.C. were figuring out how to wrap up the trial without witnesses.

Trump said the trade deal would provide ‘minimum 80,000 probably about 120,000 new jobs.’

But on another statistic, his numbers were wildly off the mark.

He harkened back to his 2016 campaign rally in Grand Rapids, saying: ‘On no notice we had 32,000 people show up.’

‘We had 32,000 people. Crooked Hillary. She had a small gathering of about 400 people at a location that was an easier location,’ he said.

Talking up the trade deal, which he signed at the White House Wednesday, Trump said: ‘Jared thank you very much and Peter Navarro thank you.’ Son-in-law Jared Kushner is traveling with Trump on the trip.

When he was talking 2016, Trump used the phrase ‘crooked Hillary’ and also used President Obama’s middle name.

‘She was heading there with Bill Clinton with Barack Hussein Obama,’ Trump said of Clinton’s last-ditch trip to Michigan.

‘I said that means they must be in trouble in Michigan,’ Trump recalled, before planning his own trip to the battleground state.

Trump visited with the company execs as he toured the plant. He touted job gains, and got backed up by a sound track that blasted the Village People’s ‘Macho Man’ to the crowd.

He also heads to Iowa to tout the deal’s provisions for farmers and a deal with China that paused an escalating trade war.