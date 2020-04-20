Donald Trump outlines the three major steps for reopening US economy

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has outlined new federal guidelines for the gradual relaxing of the country’s lockdown measures.

In a White House Press Briefing, which had been promised by the president earlier this week, Mr Trump offered a three-phase plan for states to gradually ease lockdown measures.

However, unlike other countries such as Germany or Austria which have announced reopening plans, there were no dates offered by Mr Trump as to when these phases might be realised. Mr Trump called the move “the next front in our war”, and praised the work of his two advisors Dr Deborah Birx and Dr Anthony Fauci. The plan – titled “Opening Up America Again” – takes the form of an 18-page document outlining three phases. Phase One will be open to states which satisfy a “gating criteria” which state that there must be a “downward trajectory” of “covid-like” symptoms as well as documented cases within a 14-day period, and hospitals must not be treating patients with crisis care.

Under Phase One, large venues, such as sit-down dining, movie theatres, sporting venues and places of worship, would be allowed to reopen as long as “strict physical distancing protocols” were in place. Elective surgeries can resume. But schools and other organised youth activities such as daycare centres would remain closed. Bars must also remain shut, and visits to hospitals are prohibited. Phase Two will be open to states which have “no evidence of a rebound” and satisfy the gating criteria a second time. Under Phase Two, non-essential travel can resume, schools can reopen, large venues can operate under “moderate” physical distancing protocols, gyms can reopen if strict distancing and sanitation is in place, and bars can reopen with “diminished standing-room occupancy.”

Visits to hospitals are still prohibited, however, telework should still be encouraged, and “vulnerable individuals” should stay at home and be isolated. And finally, Phase Three will be open for states which show no evidence of a rebound and satisfy the gating criteria a third time. Under Phase Three, visits to hospitals and senior care facilities can resume and vulnerable individuals can go outside while practicing social distancing. Large venues can operate with “limited” distancing protocols, gyms can reopen, and bars can operate with “increased” standing room capacity. But even under Phase Three, it is still urged that people observe sanitation and minimise time spend in crowds.

And there are guidelines for individuals and employers to follow that cover all three phases, such as disinfecting frequently-used items and the strong consideration of wearing a face mask in public. Mr Trump, who added that he wanted to get a working economy back “very, very quickly” said: “A national shutdown is not a sustainable long term solution. “To preserve the health of our citizens we must also preserve the health and functioning of our economy.” He warned that a prolonged lockdown would lead to a “sharp rise” in public health issues such as drug and alcohol abuse.