Donald Trump reacts to Queen’s coronavirus address in surprising way

DONALD TRUMP praised the Queen’s speech last night as she vowed the nation will “meet again” after overcoming the coronavirus pandemic.

The US President described the monarch as a “great and wonderful woman” in a Tweet just before she addressed the country in her fifth broadcast announcement, with the exception of Christmas speeches. Retweeting the accouncement of the Queen’s speech, he added: “A great & wonderful woman!”

The US President has previously voiced his esteem for the Queen, saying they had an “automatic chemistry” with her and has “really got to know” her during international engagements since he became president in 2016. Appealing to the spirit of the Second World War, the Queen told millions of TV viewers: “I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. “And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country.” The historic address was recorded at Windsor Castle with a sole cameraman dressed in protective clothing.

“I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time,” she said. “A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all.” The Queen thanked NHS staff and other key workers for their efforts in the fight against the pandemic. The speech is one of five addresses the Queen has made in extraordinary circumstances.

The rare announcements come in times of sorrow – the Gulf conflict in 1991, after the shocking death of Princess Diana in 1997 and on the eve of the Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002. The Queen also made a statement with the occasion of the Diamond Jubilee in 2012. On Thursday, the Queen took he seat in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle to record the message. Only one camera operator was in the room with her, several yards away and wearing protective equipment.

Aides had been thinking of preparing an Easter Day address for the monarch to provide a message of hope. As the situation became more severe by the day, a quicker response was needed. A Palace source said the address, written by the Queen and her aides, was ‘deeply personal’ to Her Majesty and echoed ‘her experience in other difficult times’. One source said there was also a ‘Diana factor’ – what they described as the memory of the time when the Queen was criticised for addressing the nation a week after the sudden death of the Princess of Wales.