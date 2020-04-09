Donald Trump says his son Barron ‘isn’t as happy as he could be’ amid coronavirus lockdown

President Donald Trump’s 14-year-old son Barron is ‘not as happy as he could be’ while he’s on lockdown in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Millions of Americans across the country have been placed on lockdown and tensions are rising high in quarantine – and the First Family is no exception.

A reporter at Saturday’s press conference brought up how the president tweeted ‘hang in there’ to young people missing out on this year’s Little League baseball season and asked how his own teenager is grappling with stay at home rules.

‘He’s a good athlete, and he loves soccer and he’s like everyone else. I mean, everything’s shut down. He’s in his room. He’s happy, but he’s not as happy as he could be. He’d like to be playing sports,’ Trump said.

‘Let’s see what happens, but we have to get back, remember that. We have to get back,’ he added.

Barron celebrated his 14th birthday in the midst of the coronavirus crisis on March 20

At Saturday’s press conference the president tried to raise the country’s spirits by saying the nation would get back to normal ‘soon’.

Despite Trump’s initial optimism that the country would go into lockdown mode for just for a couple of weeks and would reopen by Easter, the president has changed his tune as the deadly virus ravages the country.

The White House’s social distancing guidelines are in place through at least April 30.

But on Saturday, Trump remained adamant that the ramifications of keeping the country shut down could be more catastrophic than the deadly bug itself.

‘Mitigation does work. But again, we’re not going to destroy our country. We have to get back… We have a big decision to make at a certain point,’ he said.

‘I’ve said it from the beginning, the cure cannot be worse than the problem itself,’ he added.

As of Sunday afternoon there are over 337,000 cases of coronavirus in the US and over 9,600 deaths.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force has projected a staggering death toll between 100,000 to 240,000 in the US from COVID-19.

Jerome Adams, the U.S. Surgeon General, said Sunday the next two weeks will be the ‘hardest and saddest’ of most Americans’ lives as the deaths from coronavirus are expected to peak next Thursday.

‘This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives, quite frankly,’ Adams told Fox News Sunday.

‘This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment – only it’s not going to be localized, it’s going to be happening all over the country. And I want America to understand that,’ he continued in his warning to Americans.

He reiterated his point during an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday morning, claiming coronavirus will be the defining moment for this generation and ‘hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives.’

According to a model created by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, coronavirus will reach its peak on April 16 in the U.S.

Trump confirmed a hard few upcoming weeks in the U.S., claiming in a tweet Sunday afternoon that he recently learned new information about the virus.

‘I will be having a White House CoronaVirus Task Force meeting in a short while,’ the president tweeted.

‘May or may not do a News Conference after the meeting, depending on new information. Talks & meetings today are proving promising, but a rough two weeks are coming up!’ he posted.

Initially Trump’s public schedule showed he was taking a break from his weekly coronavirus press briefing Sunday, which he has been conducting at the White House everyday for weeks.