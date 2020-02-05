Donald Trump signs tie of congressman Billy Long – who had wad of ‘Trump’ bills in his top pocket

A congressman got Donald Trump to sign his tie at the State of the Union and says he will auction it for charity.

In a bizarre moment during an unconventional session of Congress, Missouri Rep. Billy Long was captured on camera gesturing to the president with a marker pen as he left on Tuesday.

Trump smiled as he granted the cheeky request and signed Long’s tie. In the clip the Republican representative could be seen with a thick stack of ‘Trump dollars’ in his suit pocket.

Long, who is an auctioneer in his native Springfield, is known for walking around Capitol Hill carrying novelty cash with Trump’s image on, that he then hands to right-wingers as well as liberals to ‘trigger’ them.

The 64-year-old was spotted in viral images during impeachment hearings in December with the wad of fake money sticking out of his pocket.

When asked why he had the cash, Long told reporters at the time: ‘It’s pretty easy to trigger the liberals.’

He claims to have handed the notes to John Kerry, Jair Bolsonaro the president of Brazil and the prime minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, as well as Trump’s first nominee to the high court Supreme Court, Justice Neil Gorsuch, and Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

During the State of the Union address on Tuesday, Long was seen with the wad of money while giving a thumbs up and again talking to Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she ripped Trump’s speech in two.

After leaving Congress. Long tweeted that the tie signed by the president was from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital charity and he will auction it off to raise money.

The congressman also said he tried to get Pelosi to auction off the torn Trump speech, but she wanted to ‘keep it for posterity’, he tweeted.

Long also claimed he has received two bids for the State of the Union speech, each offering $25,000, one including Fox News host, Sean Hannity.

He tweeted: ‘It was a @StJudeResearch tie just like the one he signed for me last year. @naaauctioneers auctioned that one off and it brought $15,000 for @StJude. That ripped up speech would bring a lot of money for a worthy charity. Encourage Nancy to #Auction it for a good cause.’

On Pelosi, Long later added: ‘I already have 2 bidders offering $25,000 each! 1 being @seanhannity. I wonder what Rush would pay? If you know the Speaker encourage her to auction it off for charity. I’m doing that with my @StJudeResearch tie the #POTUS signed last night.

‘I went up to @SpeakerPelosi as she was showing off her ripped up speech to the gallery and I said you should auction that off for charity. She said no I’m keeping it for prosperity. I said no auction it for charity.’

Pelosi was seen on camera tearing up a signed copy of Trump’s SOTU speech, just inches behind the president as he concluded his remarks.

The House Speaker raised eyebrows when she was seen tearing up her copy of Trump’s prepared speech at the conclusion of his address.

Asked later why she tore the speech up, Pelosi told reporters it was ‘the courteous thing to do given the alternative’, after the president had earlier refused to shake her extended hand.

Later Trump touted the ‘wonderful reviews’ he received about his State of the Union address, in which he listed off what he considers to be his achievements during his time in office.