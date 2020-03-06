Donald Trump to present Medal of Freedom to retired four-star General Jack Keane

President Donald Trump is set to award the country’s highest civilian honor to retired four-star General Jack Keane.

Keane, 77, joined the Army in 1966 and served in Vietnam as a paratrooper before rising through the ranks and eventually serving as the Army’s chief operating officer.

After retiring from the military he began advising on national security, and helped draw up the blueprint for the 2007 troop surge in Iraq that was used by President George W Bush.

He is now a national security analyst for Fox News.

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham said that Keane would receive the medal for ‘devoting his life to keeping America safe and strong.’

The presentation will take place next week.

Born in New York City, Keane graduated from Fordham University and receive a master’s degree from Western Kentucky University.

He also attended the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., and the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas.

He became involved in the military via the Reserve Officer Training Corps program in college, before volunteering to fight in Vietnam.

Keane was subsequently deployed in Somalia, Haiti, Bosnia and Kosovo.

Speaking about the effect that Vietnam had on him, he told Fox: ‘It was the major turning point in my life. It changed me completely.’

In 1991, he was on hand to help save the life of David Petraeus – then battalion commander at Fort Campbell – when he was accidentally shot during a live-fire exercise.

A soldier who had just cleared a bunker tripped and fired off a single M-16 round which struck Petraeus, future leader of the CIA, in the chest.

He recalled: ‘I had to fight to save his life. He had a hole about the size of a quarter in his back and is gushing with blood, and we stopped the bleeding and got him on a helicopter and got him to a surgeon and so we were sort of bonded ever since.’

Keane was also in the Pentagon on 9/11 as terrorists flew a jet liner into the building, when 85 of his ‘teammates’ were killed.

‘It became personal for me and I never let go of that emotion I felt about that loss of life and it drove me to stay involved in national security,’ he said.

Eventually, Keane became chief operating officer of the Army – directing 1.5 million soldiers and civilians in 120 countries.

Keane retired from military service in 2003 but has since served as an informal adviser to presidents and other top US officials.

He is also the chairman of the board of the Institute for the Study of War.

Speaking about the moment he received a phone call from the President telling him he would receive the award, Keane said: ‘I was, to be frank about it, shocked and overwhelmed.

No one expects an honor like this, and I frankly I told him: “I don’t think I deserve it, to be honest with you.”

‘And [Trump] said: “You know, someone told me that you were going to say that.'”