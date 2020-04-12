Donald Trump to send 200 ventilators to the UK as we ‘need them desperately’

The US is sending 200 ventilators to the UK after London revealed it was in desperate need to deal with the rising number of coronavirus cases. President Donald Trump said in a briefing the US will “work it out”

US President Donald Trump is sending 200 ventilators to the UK after he said London “needed them desperately”.

At the daily White House briefing, Mr Trump said: “The UK called today and they wanted to know would it be possible to get 200 and we’re going to work it out, we’ve got to work it out.

“They’ve been great partners. United Kingdom. And we’re gonna work it out for them. So they wanted 200, they needed them desperately.”

Trump also sent his best wishes for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s recovery, after he was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit as his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

Trump said: “All Americans are praying for him. He’s a great friend of mine, a great gentleman and a great leader.”

In the daily briefing, Mr Trump said: “I’ve asked two of the leading companies, these brilliant companies – Ebola, AIDS, others, they’ve come up with solutions and just have done incredible jobs.

“They’ve really advanced therapeutics and they have arrived in London already. Their London office has whatever they need, and we’ll see if we can be of help.

“We’ve contacted all of Boris’s doctors and we’ll see what is going to take place, but they are ready to go.”

A spokesman for Downing Street told The Times: “We’re confident the Prime Minister is receiving the best possible care from the National Health Service.

“Any treatment he receives is a matter for his doctors.”

In the UK hospitals are reportedly limiting ventilators to patients who are “reasonably certain to survive” during the coronavirus crisis.

A department head at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust yesterday revealed that fewer patients are getting the treatment because a lot of serious cases require two weeks on the machines.