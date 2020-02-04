Donald Trump will deliver state of union speech in front of Nancy Pelosi

Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi will meet for the first time since October on Tuesday when the president arrives in the House chamber to give his annual State of the Union address.

The two will be watched closely for how they interact as relations between them grew even frostier in the wake of the impeachment inquiry.

Pelosi down played the president’s remarks, which the White House is billing as ‘The Great American Comeback,’ asking what was the big deal.

‘It will have a beginning, a middle and an end — and then it will be over,’ she told The New York Times. ‘So what’s the big deal?

After the House sergeant at arms announces the president Tuesday evening and leads him into the chamber, Speaker Pelosi will greet him from the speaker’s dais, the same spot where, in December, she presided over the House’s vote to impeach him for abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

She told The Times that Democrats would treat the president ‘as a guest in our House – and we hope he will behave as a guest in our House.’

‘But,’ she noted, ‘we never have that expectation.’

Trump has been clear with his anger at the impeachment inquiry, calling it a hoax and a witch hunt. The president is expected to be acquitted in the Senate when the Republican-controlled chamber votes on his fate Wednesday.

‘The president has expressed clearly his frustration’ with the ‘partisan and petty impeachment,’ Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Pence said in response to a question from DailyMail.com about relations between the two, at the White House on Tuesday.

The last time the president and speaker spoke was an October 16 meeting on Syria at the White House, according to Pelosi’s office, where she and other top Democrats walked out.

As they left the room, Trump reportedly said: ‘Goodbye, we’ll see you at the polls.’

The speaker and other Democrats accused President Trump of having a meltdown during that meeting.

Trump, in response, tweeted a photo of Pelosi standing at the table in the Cabinet Room, finger pointed at him. ‘Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!,’ he wrote as the caption.

The image went viral – and likely not in the way Trump imagined. The speaker’s office made it the profile picture on her official Twitter account and Democrats cheered her for standing up to the president.

The president and the speaker have a fraught history of derailed meetings, going back to December 2018, when Pelosi met with Trump in the Oval Office to talk about a pending government shut down and funding for his border wall.

The 15 minutes grew more and more contentious, culminating in a heated exchange between the two leaders – all in front of the cameras.

‘Mr. President,’ Pelosi told him at one point, ‘please don’t characterize the strength that I bring to this meeting as the leader of the House Democrats, who just won a big victory.’

Pelosi was photographed walking out of the White House in an orange coat, putting on her sunglasses – yet another image of her that went viral.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham moved to put the onus of the two leaders’ upcoming meeting on the speaker.

‘I’m looking at what she’s going to do. Her behavior has shown that she doesn’t mind going quite low. So we’ll see what she’s going to do. I hope she can rise to the occasion,’ she said on ‘Fox and Friends’ Tuesday morning.

At last year’s State of the Union address, a photo captured Pelosi smirking at the president while she clapped sideways – another image that went viral.

But the question, going forward, is will the two leaders – each the head of their respective branches of government – be able to work together.

The president said it would be ‘pretty hard.’

‘I’d like to, but it’s pretty hard when you think about it, because it’s been — I use the word witch hunt, I use the word hoax. I see the hatred. I see the — they don’t care about fairness, they don’t care about lying,’ Trump told Fox News in an interview that aired Sunday.

A spokesperson for Pelosi said the speaker would try to find ‘common ground.’

‘Speaker Pelosi has always said that we have a responsibility to find common ground where we can and stand our ground where we cannot,’ Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill told DailyMail.com.

And then he proceeded to outline their differences.

‘President Trump ran in 2016 on the Democratic policies of making health care affordable for everybody and negotiating lower drug prices. He has broken both of those promises with his ongoing crusade to repeal protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions, putting a pharmaceutical executive in charge of drug prices, and siding with Big Pharma against the House’s game-changing Lower Drug Prices Now Act. This is Americans’ #1 pocketbook issue and President Trump has sold them out.’